Reba McEntire Pulls Off 3 Stunning Looks for Powerful 'Fancy' Performance at 2019 CMA Awards
Reba McEntire is completely slaying the 2019 CMA Awards!
Just moments after performing a show-stopping opening number with fellow female county stars like Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Gretchen Wilson and more, the 64-year-old singer took the stage again -- this time solo -- for another epic performance.
McEntire began singing her classic 1990 hit, "Fancy," in a lilac gown accessorized with a white feather boa. But much to the surprise of the audience, she had a few additional looks hidden up her sleeves (literally).
Just a few moments into the song, McEntire ripped off the dress to unveil a second outfit -- a ruby red dress emblazoned with sparkles. The crowd loved it, cheering loudly for the queen of country!
Towards the end of the performance, McEntire surprised everyone again by debuting a third and final look, which was a sexy sparkly red jumpsuit (and our favorite of the three).
Needless to say, McEntire's quick-changing skills will never get old!
The performance was well-received by those in the audience at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, along with fans on social media. See some of our favorite reactions below:
