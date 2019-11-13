Reba McEntire is completely slaying the 2019 CMA Awards!

Just moments after performing a show-stopping opening number with fellow female county stars like Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Gretchen Wilson and more, the 64-year-old singer took the stage again -- this time solo -- for another epic performance.

McEntire began singing her classic 1990 hit, "Fancy," in a lilac gown accessorized with a white feather boa. But much to the surprise of the audience, she had a few additional looks hidden up her sleeves (literally).

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Just a few moments into the song, McEntire ripped off the dress to unveil a second outfit -- a ruby red dress emblazoned with sparkles. The crowd loved it, cheering loudly for the queen of country!

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Towards the end of the performance, McEntire surprised everyone again by debuting a third and final look, which was a sexy sparkly red jumpsuit (and our favorite of the three).

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Needless to say, McEntire's quick-changing skills will never get old!

The performance was well-received by those in the audience at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, along with fans on social media. See some of our favorite reactions below:

I would just like to say I am really proud of her for bringing 3 outfit changes and remembering all of the lyrics to this performance😂👏🏼💃🏻 #RebaMcEntire#CMAawards#Fancypic.twitter.com/1TxvqdzMj1 — Krys🍂🍁 (@queen_reebs) November 14, 2019

UM. HELLO. WAS NOT EXPECTING THAT! REBA MCENTIRE MADE ME SCREAM TWICE. #CMAs#CMAawards — Taylor 🧩🎨💙 (@OrnsTaylor) November 14, 2019

I think Reba McEntire has been the same age my whole life. #cmas — Tracy Jean (@TracyNormaJean) November 14, 2019

For more stunning looks from the CMAs, click through the slideshow below:

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink and Chris Stapleton Give Us Goosebumps With Stellar Performance of 'Love Me Anyway' at 2019 CMA Awards

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Couples Goals at the 2019 CMA Awards

2019 CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton Open the Show With an Epic Performance