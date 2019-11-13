We'll love Pink anyway, but especially during her stunning duets with Chris Stapleton!

The pop diva and country superstar took to the stage at the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday to perform their duet, "Love Me Anyway." The heartfelt track, which was written for Pink's latest album, Hurts 2B Human, has become a crossover hit, breaking through on the country charts, thanks in part to the soulful vocals of Stapleton, who was nominated for three awards, including Entertainer of the Year, at Wednesday's show.

The emotional song brought the crowd to their feet -- including Kacey Musgraves, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, who looked blown away by the performance as she joined in the standing ovation.

ET's Cassie DiLaura caught up with Pink and her family on the red carpet before the show, where she gushed over collaborating with the country superstar.

"He's my person. He's my favorite voice today in music, and I just love him. I can't believe he said yes [to being on the song]," she gushed. "Truly, he's the most amazing songwriter, he's the most amazing human. I love his family, they're so kind and humble. He loves music and he loves to collaborate, so, here I am."

This isn't the first time the pair has performed the moving song live. Stapleton joined Pink for one of the final U.S. shows of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour back in May.

"One of my absolute favorite songwriters, favorite voice, and person. Chris Stapleton," the singer captioned an Instagram pic of their powerful performance. "What an absolute honor to share a stage with you my friend. 'Love me Anyway.'"

Earlier this week, Pink brought her whole family -- husband Carey Hart, daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 2 -- along to the People's Choice Awards, where she was honored with the People's Champion of 2019 award for her philanthropic work with charities such as PETA, Planned Parenthood, the Human Rights Campaign, Autism Speaks, No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation and many others.

"It is an absolute honor to be getting this award for the People's Champion," Pink said while accepting the trophy. "I looked up People's Champion and Rocky Balboa came up, which I thought was fitting because I'm from around Philadelphia and I like to wear sweatpants and I like to fight people."

The singer went on to explain how big a difference one person can make in changing the world and encouraged people to become active in a cause they feel passionate about.

"I'm a dumbass derelict from Doylestown and I have managed to change a little part in my little world. There is so much to be done," she added. "I don't care about your politics; I care about your kids. I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion."

"It feels good to help. It feels powerful to help," Pink concluded her emotional call to action. "Stop fighting each other. Get together with your friends and change the f**king world."

