While Pink may be a champion for the people, she's also a hero to her family -- and they turned out to show her some love and support at this year's People's Choice Awards.

The "Beautiful Trauma" singer was joined by husband Carey Hart and their two children -- 8-year-old daughter Willow Sage and 2-year-old son Jameson Moon -- on the red carpet outside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, turning the star-studded show into an adorable family affair.

The proud parents and their super cute kids were all smiles as they posed for photos before the start of the show.

And while Pink, Carey and Jameson all donned primarily black ensembles, it was Willow who provided a real pop of color by rocking a red and pink dress which she paired with a plush unicorn scarf-like wrap.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

During the event, Pink was honored with the People's Champion of 2019 award, for her philanthropic work with charities such as PETA, Planned Parenthood, the Human Rights Campaign, Autism Speaks, No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation and many others.

"It is an absolute honor to be getting this award for the People's Champion," Pink said after accepting the trophy. "I looked up People's Champion and Rocky Balboa came up, which I thought was fitting because I'm from around Philadelphia and I like to wear sweatpants and I like to fight people."

Pink went on to explain how big a difference one person can make in changing the world and encouraged people to become active in a cause they feel passionate about.

"You feel like you don't matter? Feel like your life doesn't matter? Get involved," she shared. "You can't tell me Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Nelson Mandela, Gloria Steinem, Anita Hill, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Malala Yousafzai, Greta Thunberg -- tell me one person can't make a difference."

"I'm a dumbass derelict from Doylestown and I have managed to change a little part in my little world. There is so much to be done," Pink added. "I don't care about your politics; I care about your kids. I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion."

"It feels good to help. It feels powerful to help," Pink concluded her emotional call to action. "Stop fighting each other. Get together with your friends and change the f**king world."

Check out the video below for more on Pink and her adorable kids.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Pink Mom-Shamed After Taking Kids to the Zoo Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink Recalls Being Super Stoned and Almost Crashing a Motorcycle in First Music Video

Pink on Why She Didn't Headline the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show After Offer

Pink's Sweetest Family Moments

Pink Shares the Sweetest Video of Son Jameson Greeting Her With Hugs and Flowers

Related Gallery