Reba McEntire would love to have old pal Blake Shelton guest star on her new sitcom. But she'll have to get him off the farm first!

"You think he'll do it?" McEntire replied when ET's Cassie DiLaura asked about a Shelton cameo on the red carpet at The Voice's season 25 finale on Monday.

The Voice coach is set to star and executive produce the multi-cam comedy, Happy's Place, which was recently picked up to series by NBC. The sitcom centers on McEntire's character, Bobbie, who inherits her father's restaurant following his death. Things get interesting -- and presumably hilarious -- when she discovers that her business partner in the endeavor is a half-sister she never knew she had.

Hocus Pocus 2 star Belissa Escobedo stars as Bobbie's younger half-sister, Isabella, while Reba star Melissa Peterman reunites with McEntire as she plays Gabby, a bartender at Bobbie's newly-inherited restaurant. Happy's Place is also set to star Pablo Castelblanco and Tokala Black Elk.

Reba McEntire and Belissa Escobedo play half-sisters in the upcoming sitcom 'Happy's Place.' - NBC

"He's worked so hard and so long," the country icon added of a possible Shelton cameo, but added a quick shout-out, just in case. "Blake, you heard it!"

If anyone knows about hard work, it's McEntire, who is fresh off hosting last week's ACM Awards -- where she looked stunning on the red carpet, emceed the high-energy award show, and even performed a surprise duet with Post Malone.

"I took two days off and then went right back to work," she said of her whirlwind week, adding, "Everybody had a wonderful time."

And she'll see many more of her famous friends during night two of The Voice's star-studded finale -- which will feature performances from Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Kate Hudson and more.

"So many great entertainers hitting the building," McEntire marveled. "Not only the artists who have been competing all this time for the Voice trophy, but our guest stars. I'm so thrilled!"

Reba McEntire poses with her 'Voice' season 25 finalists. Josh Sanders and Asher HaVon. - Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

She may not be reuniting with Shelton anytime soon, but McEntire will be spending time with his wife, Gwen Stefani, who will return to coach on season 26 of The Voice this fall -- alongside first-time coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé.

"We're gonna finish this one up tomorrow night, go work on Happy's Place... And then start back up on The Voice season 26," McEntire said of her upcoming schedule.

"I can't wait," she added of the new slate of coaches, laughing about her excitement to work with "Mr. Dogg."

The Voice season 25 winner will be revealed on Tuesday's live results show at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

