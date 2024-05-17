Post Malone and Reba McEntire were the dynamic duo we didn't know we needed at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, stealing the show and bringing the house down with a surprise collaboration.

The pair joined forces to pay tribute to the late Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers Band with a moving performance of the group's 1973 classic, "Ramblin' Man."

It was Reba who joined Post on stage after the latter finished his own solo performance of "I Had Some Help" and a previously unheard track, "Never Love You Again." Though Morgan Wallen is featured on the recording of "Help," he did not participate in Thursday's live performance.

Reba, who served as the show's master of ceremonies for a record-breaking 17th time, approached the "Circles" singer for a quick duet.

"We recently lost Dickey Betts from the Allman Brothers Band," Reba said from the stage.

"And if you would," she said to Post, "let's sing a little bit of 'Ramblin' Man,' OK?"

The 28-year-old singer gamely replied, "I don't see why not."

Reba then asked him to play a quick G-chord before she launched into a stunning a cappella rendition of the tune.

The duo took turns on the first few lines before coming together in harmony on the chorus. In the end, Post offered a sweet shout-out to his mom.

See the rest of Post's performance in the videos below.

Reba later shut it down with a powerhouse, pyrotechnic-filled performance of her own latest single, "I Can't," at the end of the show. It was also announced that she'll be back to host the ACM Awards again next year.

The 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards streamed live May 16 on Prime Video. Check out all the nominees and the full winners list.

Betts, lead guitarist and vocalist for the legendary Allman Brothers Band, died last month following a battle with cancer. He was 80.

The current members of the band celebrated the life of the founding member in a statement to ET.

"With deep sadness the Allman Brothers Band learned today that founding member Dickey Betts has passed away peacefully in his home in Sarasota, Florida, following a period of declining health," the statement read. "Dickey wrote quintessential Brothers songs including 'Blue Sky,' 'Rambling Man,' 'Jessica,' 'In Memory of Elizabeth Reed' and many others. His extraordinary guitar playing alongside guitarist Duane Allman created a unique dual guitar signature sound that became the signature sound of the genre known as Southern Rock."

The statement continued, "He was passionate in life, be it music, songwriting, fishing, hunting, boating, golf, karate or boxing. Dickey was all in on and excelled at anything that caught his attention. Betts joins his brothers, Duane Allman, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Gregg Allman, as well as ABB crew members Twiggs Lyndon, Joe Dan Petty, Red Dog, Kim Payne and Mike Callahan in that old Winnebago in the sky touring the world taking their music to all who will listen. Our condolences to his immediate family Donna, Duane & Lisa, Christy & Frank, Jessica, and Kim. Play on Brother Dickey, you will be forever remembered and deeply missed. Allman Brothers Band, Family, and Crew."

In 1995, Betts, along with the rest of the Allman Brothers Band, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Betts was also a GRAMMY winner and has been hailed as one of the greatest guitarist of all time.

Betts was married five times and had four children, Kimberly, Christy, Jessica and Duane -- named after his late friend and bandmate, Duane Allman.

