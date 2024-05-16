Miranda Lambert made it a date night at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, arriving with husband Brendan McLoughlin at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer hit the red carpet wearing a deep cut black gown accessorized by a turquoise belt and matching jewelry. Her hair was down in loose beach waves, and she wore silver, strappy open-toe shoes.

Miranda Lambert attends the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16 in Frisco, Texas. - Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Her hubby complemented the look in a classic black suit.

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16 in Frisco, Texas. - Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“I get to go home to her tonight," McLoughlin told ET's Rachel Smith.

Lambert is set to grace the stage during this year's ceremony for what promises to be a fiery performance. The 40-year-old songstress offered a sneak peek on her Instagram account on Wednesday, writing, "Rehearsed and ready for y’all tonight #ACMawards 🔥🤠."

The carousel included a handful of behind-the-scenes photos and videos, including one snap of her beloved Airstream camper dubbed "Wanda The Wanderer."

According to a seating chart, it looks like Lambert will be sitting with pal Chris Stapleton in the audience.

Thursday marks Lambert and McLoughlin's first red carpet appearance together since last year's ACM Awards. The couple tied the knot in January 2019.

"We balance each other really well," she said of her husband in an interview with ET last year. "I love that he's supportive and kind and also calls me on my sh*t."

"I can play him a new song or tell him about a new partnership, and he's just all about it, and really happy for me and really supportive," she added. "He retired from the police department a couple years ago, and he's been able to travel with me because of that. So for him to just kind of jump and run when we got to go to Austin, go to work, we do some fun, and we do some work and he's just always down for whatever and always lights up a room. He's a very happy person and it gives happy energy to the space around him."

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Also in attendance is Lambert's ex-husband, Blake Shelton, and his wife, Gwen Stefani.

Lambert is among an A-list roster of stars set to perform during Thursday's ACM Awards, including Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson. Additionally, Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, Shelton and Stefani, and Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne will deliver memorable duets.

Host Reba McEntire is set to take the stage as well, performing new music and serving as emcee for the 17th time. Just last month, Lambert and McEntire joined forces onstage for a powerhouse surprise performance during Lambert's headlining set at Stagecoach.

The 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards streams live May 16 on Prime Video. Check out all the nominees and the full winners list.

