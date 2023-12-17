Miranda Lambert is feeling the love from some of her peers and close friends during her Las Vegas residency.

Lambert recently sat down with ET to chat about her Velvet Rodeo show -- which, as was recently announced, will be running through April 2024 -- and getting some support from fellow country crooner Carrie Underwood.

"I don't think Carrie and I have seen each other's shows maybe ever," Lambert reflected. "Which is insane to even say, because her and I started at the same time."

Lambert detailed how she and Underwood have had remarkably "very parallel careers and paths" in the world of country music.

"She's from a small town in Oklahoma, I'm from a small town in Texas. She started on Idol, I was on National Star and I think she was like, a year behind me, but we were the same age and we were, you know, on the same label for a decade," Lambert explained. "So I feel like we just have a really big mutual respect for each other."

Lambert praised Underwood as "one of the hardest working women in the business" and expressed her respect for the way "she's done everything, and she's done it with such grace"

"I always say, if Carrie's on whatever show it is, country music's gonna look good -- because she's classy, and she just does a great job, and she's an amazing vocalist," Lambert continued.

"I'm actually gonna go see her show this week," Lambert said, referring to Underwood's Las Vegas residency show, REFLECTION. "I'm excited. We're trading!"

As for Underwood's experience at Lambert's show, the songstress said, "She was so sweet. She posted all about it and I think they had a great time."

"I appreciated her supporting me. That was really sweet," Lambert added.

Meanwhile, with Lambert's show extending into 2024, the singer explained what fans might be able to expect from the experience in the new year.

"We worked so hard to get this show dialed in and it has a lot of bells and whistles. It’s flashy, it's got a lot of firepower and confetti and glitter," Lambert said. "So I I stick pretty much to the program. But we have a spot in our show where I can do whatever... [so I'll] have little surprises sprinkled throughout."

