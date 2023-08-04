Miranda Lambert Shares New Shirtless Photos of Husband Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert has no problem with selfies taken outside of concert venues. The 39-year-old country singer shared some sweet snapshots from her summer with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on Instagram, including one that showed off the former police officer's washboard abs.
"Summer so far ☀️👙🍹🌊😎," Lambert captioned the pics.
The couple appears to be enjoying some time on the water, with Lambert posing in a hot pink hat that reads, "Beach It!" and a swimsuit top.
Her man seems to enjoy rocking a variety of tank tops that show off his toned arms.
McLoughlin also showed off his moves in a video of himself wakeboarding in colorful board shorts and a life jacket. He also posed by the pool, drink in hand, showing off his fit body.
In addition to sharing pics and videos of her husband, Lambert also posted shots of her adorable dogs.
It seems the singer is enjoying some downtime amid some recent fan controversy.
Last month, a video went viral of Lambert calling out a group of women for taking a photo at her Las Vegas residency show instead of listening to her performance of the song "Tin Man."
"These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit," Lambert said to the crowd.
The public shaming of the fans did not sit well with many critics online, who called Lambert out for her comments.
Though the singer has not directly addressed the controversy, she did praise another fan's "Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies" shirt in the audience several days later.
