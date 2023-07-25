Miranda Lambert is mourning the loss of her canine companion, and paying tribute with some touching snapshots.

The country singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news of her dog's death, and to express her heartbreak over the loss.

"May 1 , 2016 I adopted 2 beautiful Great Pyrenees named Thelma and Louise to watch over one of my happiest places on earth. My farm outside of Nashville," Lambert wrote in her memorial post, alongside a number of photos showing her adorable pup. "The Kitties, chickens and mini horses needed to be looked after and these 2 girls have done that since the day we brought them home."

"They rode on my bus all the way from Dallas to Nashville and on that 10 hour drive I fell in love with them," Lambert, 39, recalled. "[But] yesterday we had to say goodbye to our sweet Thelma."

Lambert explained that the beloved pet "spent her days lounging in the barn and her nights keeping watch over all of us."

"She lived the last 8 years with no fences, just freedom to do what she did best. Love and protect," Lamber added. "I loved her with all my heart."

The "Bluebird" songstress went on to say that her other Great Pyrenees, Louise, has now been "retired from her farm duties" and will be showered with love and affection.

"It hurts so bad to say goodbye to these sweet companions but their love is always worth it," Lambert shared. "How lucky are we do get to have friends like Thelma. I am so proud to have been part of her story."

The singer concluded by encouraging those who are looking for pets of their own to adopt a dog in need, writing, "Y’all don’t forget, love a shelter pet."

Back in June, Kaley Cuoco revealed that she was mourning the death of her pet chihuahua, Dumpy, who was one of many rescue dogs she'd adopted over the years. Cuoco spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura at the premiere of her TV series, Based on a True Story, and explained why she felt it was important to shower rescue dogs with love.

"You know what, this is the hard thing about rescuing dogs. Like, this is what you risk," Cuoco shared. "We're like, 'Why do we keep doing this when we know they're gonna break our hearts?'"

"And that's why we do it. And we do it over and over and over again," she shared. "He was such a blessing in our lives and everyone that met him... there's a lot of memories there."

