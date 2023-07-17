Miranda Lambert didn't appreciate some of her concertgoers' attempts to commemorate seeing her live. The 39-year-old country singer stopped her concert at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas over the weekend while she was in the middle of singing her 2016 song, "Tin Man."

Lambert pointed out two fans in the crowd, saying, "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit."

The comment received a mixture of cheers and boos, though it was not clear whether those were focused on the fans in question or Lambert herself.

"We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music," Lambert declared, before saying, "Shall we start again?"

As she began to sing "Tin Man" a second time, several fans were seen exiting the venue and one was heard saying, "Let's go, come on, you don't do that to fans."

Adela Calin, the social media influencer who was taking the photo with her group of friends, took to Instagram on Monday to share the pics she took when she got called out.

"These are the 2 pictures we were talking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies 😱" Calin wrote.

She later spoke with NBC News about the incident, and stated, "It was 30 seconds at most... We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down."

As for getting called out by Lambert, Calin said, "It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place."

"I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain," Calin added. "But we're just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."

Lambert's decision to call out the fans, which was captured in a viral TikTok, received some mixed reactions online.

"I love Miranda but what?!" one commenter wrote.

Another commented, "Wow. my daughter and I attend concerts together and always take selfies to commemorate the occasion."

Another added, "Who doesn't take pictures at a concert??"

But some defended the country singer, writing, "Good for Miranda. This song is so special and beautiful."

Lambert has not publicly commented on the backlash, which also took place in the comments section on her own Instagram page.

On her most recent, unrelated post, many followers commented, calling Lambert out for her concert behavior.

"Lost a fan after seeing how you called out those girls for taking selfies at a concert. Phones are always out at concerts for memories. Don’t forget that you have a career because of your fans who pay to see you perform. Humble yourself!" one wrote.

Another fan commented, "Just got a refund on my tickets! Not going to see you after you embarrassed those girls for no reason at all. They paid for those tickets."

ET has reached out to Lambert's rep for comment.

RELATED CONTENT:

Miranda Lambert Shares Hubby Brendan McLoughlin’s Reaction to Her Cookbook | Certified Country This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Miranda Lambert's Houseware Line Is Full of Summer Party Essentials

Miranda Lambert Glows With Husband Brendan McLoughlin at ACM Awards

ACMs 2023 Nominees: Miranda Lambert Breaks a Reba McEntire Record

Related Gallery