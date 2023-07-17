Miranda Lambert Fan Responds After Being Called Out For Taking Selfies During Concert
Miranda Lambert Stops Mid-Concert to Call Out Fans Taking Selfies
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
Khloé Kardashian Clarifies Why She Called Herself Dream's Third …
Michael Rubin Reacts to Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Dating Rumo…
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Split After 7 Years of Marriage
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown's Wedding: Who Attended and K…
How Blac Chyna Feels About Khloé Kardashian After ‘Third Parent’…
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown's Child Leon Comes Out as Trans
Keke Palmer on How Son Leodis Is Inspiring New Music! (Exclusive)
Bebe Rexha Declares She's in Her 'Fat Era' as Clapback to Body-S…
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel Leviss Vows to Share ‘Unfiltered Trut…
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Welcome Their First Child
Jordyn Woods Reacts to Claim She's Shading Kylie Jenner on TikTok
Why Ariana Grande Appreciates 'Little Things' Dalton Gomez Does …
Elise Finch, CBS New York Meteorologist, Dead at 51
Halle Bailey Kisses Boyfriend DDG in Rare PDA on TikTok Ahead of…
Why Reese Witherspoon Didn't Want to Film 'Fear' Sex Scene With …
How Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Saved Their Relationship (So…
Ariana Grande Gets Real About Body Shaming 'Concerns' Following …
Miranda Lambert didn't appreciate some of her concertgoers' attempts to commemorate seeing her live. The 39-year-old country singer stopped her concert at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas over the weekend while she was in the middle of singing her 2016 song, "Tin Man."
Lambert pointed out two fans in the crowd, saying, "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit."
The comment received a mixture of cheers and boos, though it was not clear whether those were focused on the fans in question or Lambert herself.
"We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music," Lambert declared, before saying, "Shall we start again?"
As she began to sing "Tin Man" a second time, several fans were seen exiting the venue and one was heard saying, "Let's go, come on, you don't do that to fans."
@redneckinvegas Miranda said its My Show.. #selfie#narcissist#Miranda#country#music#show#iPhone#tinman#sing#viral#share#wwyd#comment#vegas @Miranda Lambert #startover#scream#concert#wtf#lol#haha#me#like#love#vegasshow#subscribe#pissmeoff#girls#why#beautiful#sexy♬ original sound - redneckinvegas
Adela Calin, the social media influencer who was taking the photo with her group of friends, took to Instagram on Monday to share the pics she took when she got called out.
"These are the 2 pictures we were talking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies 😱" Calin wrote.
She later spoke with NBC News about the incident, and stated, "It was 30 seconds at most... We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down."
As for getting called out by Lambert, Calin said, "It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place."
"I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain," Calin added. "But we're just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."
Lambert's decision to call out the fans, which was captured in a viral TikTok, received some mixed reactions online.
"I love Miranda but what?!" one commenter wrote.
Another commented, "Wow. my daughter and I attend concerts together and always take selfies to commemorate the occasion."
Another added, "Who doesn't take pictures at a concert??"
But some defended the country singer, writing, "Good for Miranda. This song is so special and beautiful."
Lambert has not publicly commented on the backlash, which also took place in the comments section on her own Instagram page.
On her most recent, unrelated post, many followers commented, calling Lambert out for her concert behavior.
"Lost a fan after seeing how you called out those girls for taking selfies at a concert. Phones are always out at concerts for memories. Don’t forget that you have a career because of your fans who pay to see you perform. Humble yourself!" one wrote.
Another fan commented, "Just got a refund on my tickets! Not going to see you after you embarrassed those girls for no reason at all. They paid for those tickets."
ET has reached out to Lambert's rep for comment.
RELATED CONTENT:
Miranda Lambert's Houseware Line Is Full of Summer Party Essentials
Miranda Lambert Glows With Husband Brendan McLoughlin at ACM Awards
ACMs 2023 Nominees: Miranda Lambert Breaks a Reba McEntire Record