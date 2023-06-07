The season of summer barbecues and backyard bashes is almost upon us, which means it might be time to update your tableware and home decor before your next hosting opportunity. Having a colorful array of funky glassware, cheeky doormats and playful cookware makes parties that much more fun, which is why we're shopping Miranda Lambert's Walmart collection, Wanda June, for all things home.

“Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, AKA Nonny," Lambert said when the collection launched last year. "They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That's really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand. The products are a physical representation of a long line of beautiful memories with amazing women."

Infused with Lambert's signature sassy personality and Southern style, Wanda June is full of products that make your home feel even more inviting. From her catchphrase-adorned drinking glasses to a new collection of rugs, Lambert's home collection is sure to put a smile on your face.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite Wanda June products to shop for your upcoming summer soirees. For even more hosting inspiration, check out Miranda Lambert's new cookbook, "Y'all Eat Yet?" available on Amazon.

