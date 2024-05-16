Noah Reid and Ashley McBryde are keeping things at the Academy of Country Music Awards light, even poking fun at the nominees -- most notably Morgan Wallen.

During the 2024 ACM Awards on Thursday, the Schitt's Creek star, 36, and the 40-year-old and the "Girl Goin Nowhere" crooner took to the stage in a hilarious bit where they cracked jokes about some of country's biggest artists, including Wallen -- who was arrested in April after allegedly throwing a chair from a bar rooftop six floors up.

In a musical parody mash-up of some of the hottest country songs of the year, the singers jovially mocked Wallen by playing his own song, "Last Night," in which he harmoniously sings about losing some of his memories after a night of drinking. In jest, Reid and McBryde played off the original source material with some minor tweaks to amiably deride Wallen.

"Last night after some alcohol, a chair right over there really started to piss me off," Reid sang as McBryde accompanied him on a ukulele. "It told me that I threw it at somebody I never met and my publicist keeps telling me this ain't over yet."

The duo briefly stopped to allow the audience's uproarious applause and whistles to die down before McBryde jumped in, stepping up to the mic and telling her co-presenter, "You should smile in the mugshot."

While the whole bit was an on-the-nose reference to Wallen's April arrest, McBryde's final jab specifically calls out Wallen's grinning photo from prison, which spread across social media like wildfire.

In April, The Hill reported that a chair -- purportedly tossed by the 31-year-old "Cowgirls" singer -- was launched from above Nashville's Chiefs Bar and landed a mere three feet from officers on the street below.

Staff members at the bar allegedly told the officers that Wallen had been the one to hurl the chair, which was allegedly corroborated by video footage of the incident. The outlet states that Wallen was booked into Metro Jail early Monday morning and released shortly after.

Wallen remained silent for several weeks before finally speaking out in mid-April via a statement on X (formerly Twitter) where he took responsibility for the incident and apologized to his fans and those involved.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," the country star tweeted in mid-April. "I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

In a follow-up tweet at the time, he added, "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change. -MW."

In 2023, Wallen opened up to ET about the public's perception of him as he dropped his third studio album, One Thing at a Time, and shared that he continues to look to music when he faces criticism.

"Music has always spoke to me in a different way than anything else. I'm not always great at talking or giving speeches, [but] music has just always communicated to me in the strongest way possible. That's no different with this," he said of the album.

"It's always a work in progress," Wallen added. "I'm doing the best I can, I truly do care about what people think of me. I want to be viewed as a good man. I try to be, but I just want that to be known -- I'm just doing the best I can."

