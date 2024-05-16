How to Watch the Academy of Country Music Awards

Everything is bigger in Texas — including the awards shows.

Tonight, May 16, the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live from Frisco, Texas. Honoring the best in the genre, the event will be hosted by country music legend Reba McEntire. Beginning at 7 p.m. EDT, the Academy of Country Music Awards will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

This isn't the first time the illustrious McEntire has hosted the ACM awards ceremony. Her first time taking on the gig was back in 1985, and this year marks her impressive 17th time entertaining audiences as emcee. The iconic star sat down with ET to talk about her recurring engagement.

"In a way it seems like 100 years, in a way it seems like it just flew by like that," said McEntire about her first time hosting to now.

"[I have] great memories -- getting to work with Dick Clark, all the artists, the people that I co-hosted with," McEntire said. Then adding, "I think my favorite memories are the clothes that I got to wear that I wouldn't wear anyplace else other than the ACMs"

When are the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards?

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards airs tonight, Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards online:

You don't need cable to watch the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, because the show is streaming live exclusively on Prime Video. Those with an Amazon Prime membership get automatic access to Prime Video with their subscription, but for those who are not Prime subscribers, Amazon has a stand-alone Prime Video membership for $8.99 per month.

Who is hosting the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards show?

Country music artist Reba McEntire is hosting the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards for the 17th time.

Who will perform at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards?

It will be a night to remember with some of the most incredible country stars performing at the show. One of the biggest performers right now is Post Malone, who will make his ACM debut on the awards show stage. Popular country music stars Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and more will take the stage. Popular rock artists Avril Lavigne and Gwen Stefani will also perform.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards nominees:

The highlights for this year's Academy of Country Music Awards nominations include:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

