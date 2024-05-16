How to Watch the Academy of Country Music Awards

Watch the star-studded event where your favorite country music artists will be honored for their contributions to the genre.
Everything is bigger in Texas — including the awards shows.
Tonight, May 16, the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live from Frisco, Texas. Honoring the best in the genre, the event will be hosted by country music legend Reba McEntire. Beginning at 7 p.m. EDT, the Academy of Country Music Awards will stream exclusively on Prime Video.
Watch the Academy of Country Music Awards on Prime Video
Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video, is the official home of this year's Academy of Country Music Awards. Tune in tonight to watch it all go down live.
This isn't the first time the illustrious McEntire has hosted the ACM awards ceremony. Her first time taking on the gig was back in 1985, and this year marks her impressive 17th time entertaining audiences as emcee. The iconic star sat down with ET to talk about her recurring engagement.
"In a way it seems like 100 years, in a way it seems like it just flew by like that," said McEntire about her first time hosting to now.
"[I have] great memories -- getting to work with Dick Clark, all the artists, the people that I co-hosted with," McEntire said. Then adding, "I think my favorite memories are the clothes that I got to wear that I wouldn't wear anyplace else other than the ACMs"
Keep reading below to learn everything you need to know about the show and how to watch the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards on streaming.
When are the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards?
The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards airs tonight, Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m. EDT.
How to watch the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards online:
You don't need cable to watch the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, because the show is streaming live exclusively on Prime Video. Those with an Amazon Prime membership get automatic access to Prime Video with their subscription, but for those who are not Prime subscribers, Amazon has a stand-alone Prime Video membership for $8.99 per month.
Who is hosting the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards show?
Country music artist Reba McEntire is hosting the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards for the 17th time.
Who will perform at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards?
It will be a night to remember with some of the most incredible country stars performing at the show. One of the biggest performers right now is Post Malone, who will make his ACM debut on the awards show stage. Popular country music stars Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and more will take the stage. Popular rock artists Avril Lavigne and Gwen Stefani will also perform.
The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards nominees:
The highlights for this year's Academy of Country Music Awards nominations include:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
ET's complete list of nominees will continue to be updated with winners through the night.
