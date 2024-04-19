Morgan Wallen is speaking out following his April 7 arrest in Nashville after allegedly throwing a chair from the sixth-floor rooftop of bar.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," the country star tweeted. "I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

In a follow-up tweet he added, "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change. -MW."

Chief's is the Nashville bar from which it's alleged he threw a chair that landed a mere three feet from officers on the street below. In a statement to ET, Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, confirmed the arrest saying, "At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening, Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities."

After the chair landed on the street, officers raced to the rooftop in search of the alleged culprit. Upon arrival, staff members at the bar allegedly told the officers that Wallen had been the one to hurl the chair, which was allegedly corroborated by video footage of the incident. Wallen was then booked into Metro Jail and released shortly after.

Morgan Wallen mugshot. - Metro Nashville Police Department

The "Last Night" singer flashed a smile in a mug shot taken by Metro Nashville Police, which was later shared on social media. The arrest came just over a year after Wallen opened up to ET about the public's perception of him as he dropped his third studio album, One Thing at a Time.

"Music has always spoke to me in a different way than anything else. I'm not always great at talking or giving speeches, [but] music has just always communicated to me in the strongest way possible. That's no different with this," he said of the album. "[In] every aspect of my life, the music has always been some sort of healing... I've always felt such a strong connection to music and I think God probably gave me that. I'm just fortunate to have that."

"It's always a work in progress," Wallen added. "I'm doing the best I can, I truly do care about what people think of me. I want to be viewed as a good man. I try to be, but I just want that to be known -- I'm just doing the best I can."

Wallen, who is scheduled to headline the 2024 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, on April 28, is nominated for six ACM Awards, which will be held next month.

