Morgan Wallen's ex- fiancée, KT Smith, is putting the talk to rest about his latest arrest being tied to her recent marriage.

On Tuesday, Smith released a statement to ET, wishing her ex the best.

"Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline, I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement," she said. "I cannot speak on Morgan’s behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying this was just a slip-up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior."

KT Smith and Morgan Wallen - Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

On Sunday, the "Wasted On You" singer was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, after allegedly throwing a chair from the sixth floor rooftop of a bar. Wallen's lawyer confirmed the news in a statement to ET.

"At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening, Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct," a statement from attorney Worrick Robinson read. "He is cooperating fully with authorities."

Morgan Wallen's mugshot - Metro Nashville Police Department

Wallen has yet to speak out. Prior to his recent arrest, Wallen was arrested in Nashville for public intoxication, after being kicked out of a bar in 2020. The "98 Braves" singer also received backlash in 2021, after he used a racial slur. The singer apologized for the incident.

Wallen's arrest came days after Smith shared the news of her surprise engagement and marriage.

On March 30, the influencer shared that she and boyfriend Luke Scornavacco got engaged the day prior with a post documenting the moment that Scornavacco popped the question, and then another of her posing with her new fiancé, and her 3-year-old son, Indigo -- whom she shares with Wallen.

"03/29/24: when dreams turned to reality ✨," she wrote. "also, shoutout @brilliantearth for leveling up what we ever thought a dream ring could be."

On April 3, Smith revealed that she and Scornavacco tied the knot and obtained a marriage certificate.

"Swipe for a surprise," the social media influencer wrote next to a series of photos of her and Indigo posing alongside Scornavacco before the final image revealed a picture of the couple posing while holding up a marriage license.

Wallen and Smith began dating in 2016. The pair announced their engagement just months later. They eventually broke off their engagement and dated on and off until sometime in 2020 after welcoming their son.

