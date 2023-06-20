Morgan Wallen's 2-year-old son, Indigo, is on the mend after a scary incident with a family pet.

The "Last Night" singer's ex-girlfriend and Indigo's mom, KT Smith, took to her Instagram Story on Monday to tearfully share that her beloved dog had "bit Indigo in the face" as she was seeking a new home for the animal.

"We spent yesterday morning at the emergency room and since then we have been looking for options," Smith said, insisting that the dog "does not deserve" to be put down.

"Indigo is OK. His scar will be minimum," she said of her child, who turns three in July. "He did have stitches, but he'll be OK."

Smith, an influencer, adopted her Great Pyrenees named Legend in April 2022 from a rescue shelter and said that they "saved each other." Following the attack, she admitted that she couldn't bring herself to have the dog euthanized or keep him muzzled in the home.

"I can't be a mom that keeps a dog in the house when my child is also traumatized, probably, from that," she said. "I can't be a good dog mom to him, keeping a muzzle on him, or a good mom in general, having a kid just really scared of him in the home."

Smith put out an emotional plea on the heels of an "extremely hard" few days "full of tears."

"What the world tells you to do is to put the dog down because they are aggressive," she said. "I've gone back and forth with that and I knew in my heart that he does not deserve that, because he is wonderful and could do really great with a family that doesn't have small children."

Smith sought to find a loving home for Legend with a yard and no small children who might "mess with his food or crawl on him."

"He's an angel and I feel like he can read human emotions," she gushed of the dog, "and he just wants love and to be pet."

Though she was ultimately successful in her search, sharing that she had dropped Legend off "with the sweetest family where he will be living his full potential and best life on a farm" in East Tennessee, she also fired back at some of the "hate messages" she said she received from followers.

"To be a mom is to care about your child first, and find the dog a home away from your kid before they come back into the home," she responded. "To be a dog mom is to find the best possible home for the dog knowing that they can thrive in an environment that is meant for them without children. We are all triggered by different things in life, and with dogs it's the same as humans. We take out those triggers and work through them. Dogs are the same."

Wallen has not spoken publicly about the situation. ET has reached out to his rep for comment.

In an interview with ET earlier this year, Wallen shared how becoming a father changed him.

"I didn't have a whole big plan, I just floated until I got to that point -- that's what it felt like anyway -- but when he was born, it kinda just put a whole new purpose and perspective in my mind," Wallen said. "I had more important things to do every day, just knowing how much that he's gonna understand, how much he's gonna see of me. I know how important I'm gonna be to him and I know how important my dad was to me, so I'm just trying to be that for him."

RELATED CONTENT:

Morgan Wallen on Visiting His Hometown and His New Album 'One Thing at a Time' | Certified Country This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Morgan Wallen Cleared to Sing Again After Medical Vocal Rest

Morgan Wallen Reschedules Six Weeks of Shows Due to Vocal Fold Trauma

Morgan Wallen Gives Health Update and Returns to The Stage

Morgan Wallen Tears Up at His Old Baseball Field, Talks New Album

Related Gallery