Back in the saddle. Morgan Wallen is ready to return to the stage after a medically advised hiatus from performing.

The "Thought You Should Know" singer took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday to share some good news about his health.

Posting a photo of himself sitting on the back of his boat, in front of a collection of fishing poles, the country crooner wrote, "Also, the doc cleared me to talk and since... we back."

The country star announced on May 9 that he would have to reschedule six weeks worth of shows after reinjuring his vocal cords during three recent shows. Wallen took to his Instagram account to share the devastating news.

"I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday," he said in a video. "After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible. So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that's what I'm going to do."

Wallen said he was told not to talk at all in order to give his vocals a rest but was given the OK by doctors to talk to his fans.

"I also tore my LAT while we were in Australia, I've been trying to work through that quietly, but this time off is going to help me get that back right as well," he later added. "We are working on rescheduling all the dates during this timeframe. We've almost got that done but some of them are pending, so I'll keep you updated. I won't be able to make these festivals that I have during this timeframe, but we are going to make those right next year."'

Wallen promised fans that tickets for the original dates will be honored for all rescheduled performances. The singer originally canceled his concert in Oxford, Mississippi, on April 23, just minutes before he was due onstage.

