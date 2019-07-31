Rebel Wilson is loving all of the reactions to the first Cats trailer -- yes, even the bad ones!

The 39-year-old actress, who stars as Jennyanydots in the upcoming live-action musical film that uses digital fur technology for the first time, opens up to Cosmopolitan in a recent interview about the backlash the trailer has received via social media.

"When the trailer came out, the response was pretty massive. There's some people who were like, 'Oh my God,' because it is brand-new technology that's CGI," Wilson explains. "I think people get confused because it's essentially a dance movie in a lot of ways. So, it really is all our own bodies. And yes, they're covered in fur."

"I think some people found it a bit creepy 'cause we're people but we look a bit like cats dancing around," she continues. "I loved the reaction. I think it was a bit polarizing and people will be super curious to see the finished product. What you got in that trailer was just some small samples of it, but it's going to be such a big movie. And the cast is obviously incredible."

She's not wrong there; the film features an incredible cast, indeed! In addition to Wilson, the Universal Pictures' big-screen adaptation of the celebrated Broadway musical also stars A-listers like Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Dame Judi Dench, along with dance icons like Les Twins (Beyonce's featured hip-hop dancers and World of Dance season one champs) and Francesca Hayward (a principal dancer in the Royal Ballet), with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, who has worked on Broadway shows like Hamilton, In the Heights and Bandstand.

Earlier in the interview, which was conducted to promote Wilson's new campaign with the Match dating app, the Australian actress is asked if she received any dating advice from Cats co-star Swift, who portrays Bombalurina.

"She's in a pretty committed relationship now, so it didn't really come up," Wilson says of Swift, who's been dating British actor Joe Alwyn since 2017. "More that came up was us pretending to be cats and the challenges with that. That was more what we talked about."

ET spoke with Wilson earlier this year at the premiere of her Isn't It Romantic comedy, where she revealed what it was like working with Swift behind the scenes.

"She's incredible," she gushed. "She’s such a lovely girl and I personally think her cat is the sexiest out of all the cats."

Cats hits theaters on Dec. 20. See the official first trailer here, and watch the video below for more from our exclusive chat with Wilson.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Cats' Trailer Debuts and Twitter Has a Lot of Feelings About the Fanciful New Musical

'Cats' Official Trailer Drops With Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and More in Digital Fur

'Cats' Movie: First Look at Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson and More Stars in Rehearsal

Related Gallery