Rebel Wilson is having a good time in 2020! After declaring it her "Year of Health" back in January, the 40-year-old Australian actress had some much-deserved fun on Halloween while also showing off her killer costume and impressive new physique.

"Just call me: RONA (Warrior Princess) ...destroying ‘rona wherever I go 😝," Wilson captioned a series of videos showing herself in a black cutout bodysuit, metallic bra top and matching cape with pink boots. She also wielded some weapons of choice including a pair of nunchucks and a fake dagger, strapped to her thigh. A red coronavirus model hangs from a tree and in one Boomerang clip, she goes to hit with with a giant stick like a piñata.

Wilson also enlisted several female pals for a slow-motion video of themselves strutting across a lawn, writing, "TOGETHER WE ARE: THE NUN-CHICKS 💪🏻 @marissamontgomery @annachi.wilson @bamastunts."

The fun continued into the late evening as Wilson showed off her moves in the dark, writing, "Happy Halloween 🎃 Are you guys socially distancing nun-chilling? ps my leg dagger almost stabbed me here 😜"

And Wilson didn't end her Halloween festivities there. On Sunday, she and rumored boyfriend Jacob Busch rocked some skeletal face paint for Margot Robbie's Halloween bash.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Story

The Pitch Perfect actress wore a stunning black gown to the soiree and posed with Busch in a series of shots.

Last month, Wilson revealed she's six pounds away from her goal weight of 165 pounds. For more from Wilson's year of health, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rebel Wilson Reveals She’s 6 Pounds From Her Goal Weight This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Inside Rebel Wilson's Weight Loss Journey

Rebel Wilson Posts Pics and Videos in Swimsuit With Rumored Boyfriend

Rebel Wilson Reveals She's 6 Pounds From Her Goal Weight

Related Gallery