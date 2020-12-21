A holiday smooch! Rebel Wilson is living her best life amid her self-proclaimed Year of Health. The 40-year-old Australian actress recently hit her goal weight and has been traveling the globe with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

Over the weekend, the pair enjoyed the snow in Aspen, Colorado, where Wilson posed in a Fendi ski suit and later took to horseback for some snow polo at the Aspen Valley Polo Club.

After a romantic weekend of fun, Wilson shared a sweet snap of herself in jeans and a white sweater, leaning back to kiss Busch, who was rocking white pants and a sherpa-lined coat with the fresh snow in the background.

Wilson caption the PDA pic with heart and horse emojis, and Busch commented some extra hearts.

After months of romantic photos with Busch, Wilson confirmed they were dating earlier this month on Instagram Live.

"He's a very private person, so I don't like to give away too much in that department. But I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey as well as now," she shared. "Goes to show you, ladies, you don't have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend."

For more from Wilson's Year of Health, watch the clip below.

