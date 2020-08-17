Rebel Wilson is continuing to prioritize her health and it shows! The 40-year-old Australian comedian took to Instagram over the weekend to share a stunning photo of herself in a bright yellow dress.

"Hottest day of the year," she captioned the post.

The form-fitted belted dress clearly shows just how much hard work Wilson has been putting into her fitness journey. The Pitch Perfect star has been documenting her weight loss journey in recent months as she works toward her goal of 165 pounds. In January, Wilson declared that 2020 is going to be her "Year of Health."

Since then, the actress has shared photos and videos of her workouts and progress.

On Sunday she also shared some underwater shots of herself in a swimsuit, writing, "Don’t ever doubt my mermaid abilities 🧜‍♀️."

