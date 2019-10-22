Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Marries Designer Melody Ehsani

Hey, oh, listen what we say, oh... Flea is a married man!

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist (real name: Michael Peter Balzary) announced via Instagram on Tuesday that he said "I do" to his girlfriend, fashion designer Melody Ehsani, over the weekend.

Flea shared a stunning shot from their special day. The bride looked breathtaking in a long-sleeved embroidered dress and veil, while the 57-year-old rocker dressed to impress in a tailored lavender suit and mint green bow tie.

"My life has changed forever and I am eternally humble and grateful," Flea gushed in the caption. "The person who sees all of me and knows who I am. My wife @melodyehsani ❤️❤️❤️."

Melody shared an additional wedding photo to her own page, writing, "This weekend I got to marry my best friend. Surely, my best collaboration to date 😁☺️you’re my whole heart @flea333 🥰♥️🥰."

While few details are known about Flea and Melody's relationship, it appears the two got married nearly a month after they got engaged.

Congrats to the happy couple!

