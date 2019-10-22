Charlize Theron is comfortable in her own skin! The 44-year-old Bombshell actress opens up in a new interview for the Glamour 2019 Woman of the Year Award about her love life and her home life with her two kids, Jackson and August.

“I haven’t been in a relationship for a very long time. I never wanted to get married,” she tells the magazine. “Those are things that are not hard for me, because they’re innately my truth. I find people are somewhat perplexed by that, and also more with women, right?”

Back in April, Theron told ET's Kevin Frazier she was "shockingly available," adding, "I've been single for 10 years, [dating me is] not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up."

Theron also opens up about her children in the Glamour story, noting she was raised by a mother who "gave me the truth always -- the good and the bad equally," adding, "I'm trying to do that with my kids."

The interviewer notes that Theron has tears in her eyes when talking about her two kids.

“I so wish that I could be the woman that I am and do the job I do and still fully, fully protect my children from all of that, and it’s never going to happen,” she says, adding she hopes their upbringing “will somehow inform them to be the characters and people they need to be.”

