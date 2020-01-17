Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are going head to head.

The actresses face off in their upcoming Hulu series, Little Fires Everywhere. Hulu dropped a new teaser on Thursday as part of its Television Critics Association winter press tour on Friday.

The series, based off on Celeste Ng's bestselling book of the same name, stars Witherspoon as Elena Richardson, a type-A personality, and Washington as Mia Warren, a free-spirited mother, who, along with her daughter, upend the picture-perfect Richardson family's lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

The teaser offers a hint of the drama to come, with tensions reaching a breaking point between Witherspoon and Washington.

"A good mother makes good choices," Witherspoon's Elena says.

"You didn't make good choices," Washington's Mia yells back. "You had good choices."

Little Fires Everywhere also stars Joshua Jackson as Elena’s husband, Bill, along with Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis and Megan Stott rounding out the Richardson family as Lexie, Trip, Moody and Izzy, respectively. Additionally, Rosemarie DeWitt plays Elena’s friend, Linda McCullough, Lexi Underwood is Mia’s daughter, Pearl, and Huang Lu plays Bebe.

In addition to acting in the project, Witherspoon and Washington also serve as executive producers.

"At Hello Sunshine, we strive to shine a light on female-driven stories that are rooted in inspiration, emotion and truth -- all of which form the bedrock of Celeste Ng's ingenious work," Witherspoon said in a statement in 2018, when the series was first picked up by Hulu.



"Hulu has a rich history of transforming groundbreaking literature into groundbreaking television, and we are confident that their talented team will use this story to spur a long-overdue dialogue around race, class, and what it means to be a mother. With Kerry Washington, Liz Tigelaar and now Hulu, Hello Sunshine has brought together a dream lineup of creative collaborators, and we are privileged and humbled to have the opportunity to work with them to bring this important project to life," she added.



"As producers, we at Simpson Street are so proud to be part of this team to tell this extraordinary story inspired by Celeste Ng’s phenomenal novel and we are thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Hulu," Washington shared. "As an actress, I am floored to have the opportunity to work alongside Reese Witherspoon exploring the rich themes of this story playing these dynamic characters."

Little Fires Everywhere premieres March 18 on Hulu.

