Reese Witherspoon's oldest son, Deacon, just turned 16, and his proud mama found a way to make the occasion extra sweet.

On Wednesday morning, Witherspoon posted a touching image of her and the birthday boy posing together on a porch. Both offer the camera smiles in matching white tops, though the actress covered her own with a beige cardigan. In the post's caption, the leading lady sang Deacon's praises as he marked the big 1-6.

"Happy 16th Birthday to this guy whose bright smile makes every day better. 🌟 Kind, compassionate, hysterical and friendly," the 43-year-old actress wrote. "I'm so lucky to have a son like you! @deaconphillippe ❤️."

Though Deacon's father and Witherspoon's ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, has yet to offer him a birthday message on social media, one day prior, he did post a photo in his Instagram Story of his oldest child preoccupied with his phone, writing, "the edge of sixteen."

Witherspoon also shares a 20-year-old daughter, Ava, with Phillippe, and a 7-year-old son, Tennessee, with husband Jim Toth.

Instagram

Just last month, Witherspoon shared an adorable video of her and Deacon in which the teen introduced his famous mother to TikTok, the popular video app. In the clip, Witherspoon displays her best dance moves to Salt 'N' Pepa's classic '90s track "Shoop" and creates a video montage set to "Mr. Sandman" by The Chordettes. Though Witherspoon appears to be having the time of her life, Deacon is visibly embarrassed by the experience.

Back in 2017, Witherspoon spoke with ET about her son, admitting that Deacon "kind of tells me when I'm embarrassing everybody in the family. So, that's kind of good advice to know."

She added: "When I say things like 'lit' he's like, 'Don't say that.'"

See more on Witherspoon below.

GET MORE CELEB UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston Shares How Reese Witherspoon Influenced Her Decision to Return to TV (Exclusive)

Reese Witherspoon Debuts Dance Moves as Son Deacon Attempts to Teach Her TikTok

Reese Witherspoon Gets Candid About Pregnancy and Motherhood: 'This Is Just Me Being Real!'

Related Gallery