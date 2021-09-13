Reese Witherspoon Gives Update on 'Legally Blonde 3' (Exclusive)

One of Reese Witherspoon's most iconic roles is still in limbo!

During a joint interview with Jennifer Aniston about season two of The Morning Show, Witherspoon updated ET's Rachel Smith about the highly anticipated Legally Blonde 3, in which she'll reprise her role as Elle Woods.

"We don't have a script yet!" Witherspoon told ET of the sequel, which is being written by Mindy Kaling.

"She's a little busy, by the way," Aniston said of Witherspoon, her co-star and producing partner on The Morning Show.

"Mindy [Kaling]'s busy. Mindy's working hard on it," Witherspoon assured ET. "I know she is. And she and I just love each other. We have a great laugh just thinking about, 'What would Elle Woods be doing right now?'"

Aniston then asked Witherspoon how the character of Elle might have changed in the last two decades. "So many things have changed, but then some things are just so similar," Witherspoon insisted.

As for whether Aniston could make a cameo in the film, the Friends star joked, "I'll be illegally blonde."

Kaling spoke about the script back in July during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, revealing that she is "still working on our first draft."

"There are so many iconic moments in [the movies] that we have to come up with our new version of that," Kaling said of the films at the time.

Reese Witherspoon and Julianna Margulies attend Apple TV+'s 'The Morning Show' photo call on Sept. 8, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Leon Bennett/WireImage

In addition to collaborating with Kaling, Witherspoon and Aniston also worked with Julianna Margulies on this season of The Morning Show. The Good Wife star will play Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News, the larger division of which The Morning Show is housed under.

"It was really fun," Witherspoon said of working with Margulies. "She's amazing. She brings so much wisdom and years of experience to everything. And she was just so fun and welcoming."

Aniston added that Margulies was "really comforting," saying, "She's just a seasoned pro. She's like a thoroughbred, you know, at what she does. She's so good."

The Morning Show season 2 premieres Friday, Sept. 17, on Apple TV+.

