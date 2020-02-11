The next best thing to attending the Academy Awards? Beyoncé and JAY-Z's annual Oscars Gold after-party!

Shortly after accolades were handed out inside Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday, A-listers jumped in their cars and headed straight to the star-studded bash at Chateau Marmont to continue the celebrations. While details of the party are typically kept private, a few celebrity guests took to Instagram to share pics of themselves getting ready for the soirée.

Reese Witherspoon, chic in a silver Dolce and Gabbana dress, matching heels and Forevermark jewelry, was one of the first to post. "Only @beyonce could get me out of the house past 11pm," she joked. "#oscars 💫."

Chrissy Teigen was also feeling a little starstruck before heading to the party with husband John Legend, writing, "Changed for the night!! @Beyonce if there is any, any way you’re reading this please just know I stare at you and don't talk because I am truly so nervous to say something stupid but we love you and thank you so much!!!"

The always-stylish Rihanna stepped out in a gorgeous black Alexandre Vauthier dress, pairing the look with strappy heels and jewelry by Messika Paris and Verdura.

Kate Hudson opted for a much brighter ensemble, pairing her yellow-and-blue Vivienne Westwood dress with a vibrant red lip. "I went out.... 🤩 #HadFunToo," she wrote. "💃 #Oscars2020."

Gabrielle Union followed suit, donning a neon green top and blazer by Nicolas Jebran, while her husband, Dwyane Wade, wowed in all white. "We may or may not include the dog in our afterparty adventures," the actress shared on Instagram.

Adele was also in attendance, showing off her dramatically slimmed-down figure in a sparkly, leopard-print dress and hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez was shutting it down in a sparkly Julien Macdonald gown that accentuated her curvaeous figure. She was joined by her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, who looked dapper in a classic black tux.

And what would a party be without the Kardashians? Khloe Kardashian showed up in a strapless white gown that featured a thigh-high slit...

...while Kim Kardashian West turned heads in a cream Alexander McQueen dress and her best accessory, husband Kanye West, by her side!

See more party pics from stars like Kylie Jenner, La La Anthony and more below:

