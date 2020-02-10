Adele wowed partygoers at an Oscars after-party thrown by JAY-Z and Beyoncé on Sunday night.

The 31-year-old songstress was snapped at the superstar couple’s shindig, and fans are doing a double take due to her recent and drastic weight loss.

Wearing a sparkly, leopard-print dress and hoop earrings, the “Hello” singer’s glittering look dazzled fans, but it was her noticeably svelte figure which has everyone talking.

A photo was posted on Instagram by a partygoer who met the musician, with a translated caption detailing how the singer looked “thin as a comma,” and talked about shoes.

The outing comes just weeks after a fan claimed that she ran into Adele on vacation in Anguilla and was told by the singer that she had lost 100 pounds.

"She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience," the fan, Lexi Larson, told People. "She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident."

The singer indeed looked amazing during the vacation, where she was snapped in a sexy sundress. She previously showed off her slimmer figure in an Instagram post over Christmas.

According to British reports, the musician’s ex-trainer, Camila Goodis, claimed in an interview that the weight loss was due to Adele transforming her diet and consuming around 1,000 calories a day.

