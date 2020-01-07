Adele Shows a Lot of Leg on the Beach in Figure-Hugging Sundress

No more could haves -- Adele IS having it all!

The 31-year-old "Rolling in the Deep" singer was absolutely glowing while hanging out on the beaches of Anguilla just after New Year's Day, and was showing a lot more skin than usual. With her hair up and a drink in her hand, Adele appeared completely at ease in a dark printed sundress, which is a far cry from the gowns that fans are used to seeing her wear on stage.

She paired the leg-baring look with a bunch of necklaces, a scarf around her neck, hoop earrings and several bracelets and rings.

As if her vacation wasn't envy-worthy enough, Adele was joined by Harry Styles and James Corden. Styles is even said to have gifted a bartender with a $2,020 tip during the star-studded getaway.

Over the past few years, Adele's had lots of monumental moments in her personal life, including having a child in 2012, getting married to Simon Konecki in 2016 and splitting from Konecki last year. Through all this, the GRAMMY winner has undergone a physical transformation, drastically changing her lifestyle after having voice surgery in 2011 and becoming a mom to son Angelo.

On her birthday last May 5, she opened up about changing "drastically."

"This is 31...thank f**king god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s OK," she wrote. "31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of f**king savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh."

We can't wait to see what 2020 has in store for Adele!

