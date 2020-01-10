Adele made a fan's day during her recent Anguilla vacation.

In a new interview, Lexi Larson, a 19-year-old college student, opens up about running into Adele during her tropical trip. Adele was first spotted in Anguilla earlier this month, when she was seen enjoying a beach day with Harry Styles.

Lexi, along with some friends, were shocked when they walked into Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack and saw Harry dining inside, the teen tells People.

"A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, 'So what can I do for you girls?'" Lexi recalls. "We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also."

"We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably," Lexi continues, adding that Adele declined to pose for a snap because her 7-year-old son, Angelo, was present.

While Lexi says that she and her friends mostly answered questions from the celebrities "about life and college and what [we] wanted to do" during the "really cool" experience, she also reveals that Adele got a bit personal about her recent weight loss throughout the conversation.

"She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience," she says. "She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident."

