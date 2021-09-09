Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet 22nd Birthday Tribute to Daughter Ava Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her daughter, Ava Phillippe's, birthday with a touching tribute. Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a photo of the 22-year-old along with a sweet message wishing her "sweet little girl" a happy birthday.
"Happy Birthday to my sweet little girl…excuse me… I mean my adult daughter!!! Words can’t describe how proud I am of you," the 45-year-old actress gushed. "You have grown into an extraordinary person who cares so much about the world around her. I am so lucky to have you light up my life. I love you, Ava!! 💖💘💓 @avaphillippe #thisis22."
Witherspoon also shared a throwback photo of Ava as a toddler, sitting in front of a piece of birthday cake.
"This person is turning 22 today… 😮 @avaphillippe," the proud mom captioned the black-and-white photo.
In July, Ava and Witherspoon's son, Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, took a siblings vacation with their significant others.
Deacon shared beach pics from the vacation with his girlfriend, Marine Degryse, Ava and her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney. The youngest of Witherspoon's kids, 8-year-old Tennessee, whom the star shares with her husband, Jim Toth, also joined his older siblings on their beach getaway.
In the pics Deacon shared, the teen shows nothing but smiles as he poses with his girlfriend, his siblings and his sister's beau. "I'm so lucky man," he captioned his post, which got a like from his mom.
Watch the video below for more on Witherspoon's kids.
