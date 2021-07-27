Reese Witherspoon is showering her husband, Jim Toth, with lots of love for his 51st birthday. The Morning Show actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share a sweet tribute to Toth in honor of his big day, filled with praise for her husband whom she called, "wonderful, passionate and curious."

"Happy Birthday to my wonderful, passionate, curious husband who is obsessed with competitive gravel racing, Trager BBQs, eating crazy healthy foods (like MCT oil and athletic greens 🥬) the best tattoos artists, sunset drives and sports… Literally All of the Sports (especially Pickle Ball… want him to explain it?)," Witherspoon wrote next to a beachside photo of the pair. "No one loves your family or friends more than you JT. So excited to celebrate you today! 💙🏌️✅🌟🚴🏻⚓️."

The 45-year-old actress rarely shares photos of her and her hubby, but in June she shared an adorable photo of Toth and their son, Tennessee James, 8, in celebration of Father's Day.

"Every day is Father’s Day over here! 💙 These kids are so lucky to have a loving/ kind/ caring dad like Jim ⬆️ Happy #FathersDay to all the amazing Dads out there!," she captioned the sweet snap.

Witherspoon and Toth got married in Ojai, California, at Libbey Ranch in 2011. In addition to Tennessee, the Legally Blonde star also shares daughter Ava, 21, and son Deacon, 17, with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

In a 2018 interview with Marie Claire, Witherspoon praised Toth for all his support throughout the years and for keeping her ambitious.

"I get a lot of support from my husband, who cares deeply about equality and always tells me, 'Why wouldn’t you call the person in charge of a company and have a personal relationship with them?'" she said of Toth. "He’s encouraged me to be outspoken."

