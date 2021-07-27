Reese Witherspoon Wishes Husband Jim Toth a Happy Birthday With Sweet Tribute
Peek Inside Khloe Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon and More Celeb C…
Eva Marcille Calls Porsha Williams’ Engagement to a Married Man …
Cardi B Confirms She and Offset Are Expecting Baby Number Two Af…
Lil Nas X Shares Steamy Kiss With Backup Dancer During 2021 BET …
'The Bachelorette': Thomas Confronts Katie Following Accusations…
‘Sex/Life’: How Mike Vogel Prepped for Steamy Scenes in New Netf…
Inside the Black Musical Capital
‘Monsters at Work’s John Goodman Reveals If We Can Expect the Re…
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob Kardashian
‘Jolt’ Trailer: Kate Beckinsale Stars in Revenge-Fueled Action F…
Paris Hilton Is ‘Not Offended’ by Britney Spears Mentioning Her …
Megan Fox Shares How Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Feels About Her…
On Set of Maddie and Tae’s Music Video for ‘Woman You Got’ (Excl…
'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek: Howie Sings 'If I Can't Love Her' to Kourt…
'Willy Wonka' Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Filming…
BackSync on If We Can Expect a Backstreet Boys/*NSYNC Crossover …
Janice Dickinson Speaks Out After Bill Cosby’s Release From Pris…
Bill Cosby's Accusers Speak Out Following His Release, Dr. Drew …
‘Gossip Girl’: New Cast Talks Kristen Bell Returning to Narrate …
Cecily Strong Addresses Her Future With 'SNL' and Talks Her New …
Reese Witherspoon is showering her husband, Jim Toth, with lots of love for his 51st birthday. The Morning Show actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share a sweet tribute to Toth in honor of his big day, filled with praise for her husband whom she called, "wonderful, passionate and curious."
"Happy Birthday to my wonderful, passionate, curious husband who is obsessed with competitive gravel racing, Trager BBQs, eating crazy healthy foods (like MCT oil and athletic greens 🥬) the best tattoos artists, sunset drives and sports… Literally All of the Sports (especially Pickle Ball… want him to explain it?)," Witherspoon wrote next to a beachside photo of the pair. "No one loves your family or friends more than you JT. So excited to celebrate you today! 💙🏌️✅🌟🚴🏻⚓️."
The 45-year-old actress rarely shares photos of her and her hubby, but in June she shared an adorable photo of Toth and their son, Tennessee James, 8, in celebration of Father's Day.
"Every day is Father’s Day over here! 💙 These kids are so lucky to have a loving/ kind/ caring dad like Jim ⬆️ Happy #FathersDay to all the amazing Dads out there!," she captioned the sweet snap.
Witherspoon and Toth got married in Ojai, California, at Libbey Ranch in 2011. In addition to Tennessee, the Legally Blonde star also shares daughter Ava, 21, and son Deacon, 17, with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.
In a 2018 interview with Marie Claire, Witherspoon praised Toth for all his support throughout the years and for keeping her ambitious.
"I get a lot of support from my husband, who cares deeply about equality and always tells me, 'Why wouldn’t you call the person in charge of a company and have a personal relationship with them?'" she said of Toth. "He’s encouraged me to be outspoken."
For more on Witherspoon, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT
Reese Witherspoon's Kids & Their Significant Others Vacation Together
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 'Legally Blonde's 20th Anniversary
Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and More Stars Celebrate 4th of July
Related Gallery