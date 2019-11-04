Reese Witherspoon gained 77 pairs of shoes from the Legally Blonde 2 set!

The Morning Show actress stopped by The Graham Norton Show in London with co-star Jennifer Aniston on Nov. 1. When Norton asked the stars about any memorabilia they were able to keep from set, Witherspoon revealed she took home her entire Elle Woods wardrobe from the sequel film.

"Well, I got all my wardrobe," she said.

The 43-year-old actress added that she kept "like 77" pairs of Jimmy Choo shoes.

"I had it written in my contract," she laughed.

Aniston was clearly shocked, asking Witherspoon if she has worn all 77 pairs.

"I've never touched them and on the 15th anniversary, I took them all out of storage and tried them all on, some of them fit, some of them didn't, and then, yeah, it was really cool. And then I showed them all to my daughter and it was really cool," Witherspoon said.

ET recently spoke with Witherspoon at a screening of her new Apple TV+ series. The blonde beauty teased which Legally Blonde stars could possibly reprise their iconic roles for the third movie, which she said is a "development project right now."

"I love Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson and Selma Blair and so there's so many great characters that people love," Witherspoon said. "If we end up doing it, hopefully, they end up all being there."

