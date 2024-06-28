If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, you're in luck. Her affordable clothing line, Draper James, just kicked off a huge 4th of July sale with deals on summer wardrobe staples. Now through Sunday, July 7, you can save 30% off sitewide when you use the code JULY4 at checkout.

Shop the Draper James Sale

The Draper James 4th of July Sale includes several of Reese's favorite items along with closet essentials that are absolutely perfect for the sunny season. Items start at just $12 and you will receive free shipping on purchases of $125 or more.

As the temperatures rise, the sale is filled with everything we've come to love about the brand's classic collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24 and XS to 3X, Draper James has timeless clothing for everyone.

Whether you've got summer weddings on the horizon, want to brighten up your wardrobe, or you're shopping for a cute 4th of July swimsuit, keep scrolling for our favorite fashion finds from Draper James.

Reba Wrap Top Draper James Reba Wrap Top Featuring a v-neck and a self-tying belt, this sleeveless top is as flattering as it is stylish. $95 $27 With code JULY4 Shop Now

Ciara Babydoll Dress in Chambray Draper James Ciara Babydoll Dress in Chambray A versatile dress that can take you from day to night. Crafted from soft 100% cotton chambray, it is sure to be comfortable and airy for a summer day. $138 $97 With Code JULY4 Shop Now

Avery Shirtdress in Cotton Dobby Draper James Avery Shirtdress in Cotton Dobby The Avery Shirtdress is the perfect balance of ease and polish. Cut from crisp 100% cotton dobby, lined with soft 100% modal and finished with bell-shaped sleeves and a tie-front at the waist, it's great for both the office and the weekend. $138 $83 With code JULY4 Shop Now

Andy Sandal in Purple Draper James Andy Sandal in Purple Made from lavender patent leather, these Draper James sandals have a subtle sliver wedge for a little extra lift. Wear them with everything from jeans to sundresses all summer long. $105 $62 With code JULY4 Shop Now

Brenda Bucket Tote Draper James Brenda Bucket Tote Draper James' bucket tote is big enough to stash all of your essentials, plus anything you might pick up along the way. Take it with you on your next trip to the farmer's market, the museum or the park. $108 $62 With code JULY4 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

Sign up to get the scoop on the best deals! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: