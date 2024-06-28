Draper James, Reese Witherspoon's clothing brand, is taking 30% off summer styles just in time for 4th of July.
If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, you're in luck. Her affordable clothing line, Draper James, just kicked off a huge 4th of July sale with deals on summer wardrobe staples. Now through Sunday, July 7, you can save 30% off sitewide when you use the code JULY4 at checkout.
The Draper James 4th of July Sale includes several of Reese's favorite items along with closet essentials that are absolutely perfect for the sunny season. Items start at just $12 and you will receive free shipping on purchases of $125 or more.
As the temperatures rise, the sale is filled with everything we've come to love about the brand's classic collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24 and XS to 3X, Draper James has timeless clothing for everyone.
Whether you've got summer weddings on the horizon, want to brighten up your wardrobe, or you're shopping for a cute 4th of July swimsuit, keep scrolling for our favorite fashion finds from Draper James.
Reba Wrap Top
Featuring a v-neck and a self-tying belt, this sleeveless top is as flattering as it is stylish.
Alana Tiered Mini Dress in Stretch Mesh
With a keyhole neckline, ruffles and smocked cuffs, this tiered mini dress is versatile enough for brunch or a night out.
Penelope Top in Crisp Cotton
Pair this pink striped top with your favorite white jeans and sandals for a cute, laid-back look.
Ciara Babydoll Dress in Chambray
A versatile dress that can take you from day to night. Crafted from soft 100% cotton chambray, it is sure to be comfortable and airy for a summer day.
Crossover One Piece Swimsuit
Soak up the sunshine in this floral one-piece swimsuit, designed with UPF 50+ sun protection and a stylish crossover back.
Avery Shirtdress in Cotton Dobby
The Avery Shirtdress is the perfect balance of ease and polish. Cut from crisp 100% cotton dobby, lined with soft 100% modal and finished with bell-shaped sleeves and a tie-front at the waist, it's great for both the office and the weekend.
Harper Love Circle Dress
Inspired by Draper James' iconic Love Circle silhouette, this floral-printed dress features textured cotton dobby fabric for a comfortable fit.
Andy Sandal in Purple
Made from lavender patent leather, these Draper James sandals have a subtle sliver wedge for a little extra lift. Wear them with everything from jeans to sundresses all summer long.
Mid Rise Bikini in Monstera Floral
Make a splash in show-stopping bikini with a flattering shape and UPF 50+ sun protection.
Brenda Bucket Tote
Draper James' bucket tote is big enough to stash all of your essentials, plus anything you might pick up along the way. Take it with you on your next trip to the farmer's market, the museum or the park.
