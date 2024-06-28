Shop
Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Is Having a Huge 4th of July Sale — Save 30% on Dresses, Sandals and More

Reese Witherspoon Draper James
Draper James
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:00 PM PDT, June 28, 2024

Draper James, Reese Witherspoon's clothing brand, is taking 30% off summer styles just in time for 4th of July.

If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, you're in luck. Her affordable clothing line, Draper James, just kicked off a huge 4th of July sale with deals on summer wardrobe staples. Now through Sunday, July 7, you can save 30% off sitewide when you use the code JULY4 at checkout. 

Shop the Draper James Sale

The Draper James 4th of July Sale includes several of Reese's favorite items along with closet essentials that are absolutely perfect for the sunny season. Items start at just $12 and you will receive free shipping on purchases of $125 or more.

As the temperatures rise, the sale is filled with everything we've come to love about the brand's classic collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24 and XS to 3X, Draper James has timeless clothing for everyone.

Whether you've got summer weddings on the horizon, want to brighten up your wardrobe, or you're shopping for a cute 4th of July swimsuit, keep scrolling for our favorite fashion finds from Draper James.

Reba Wrap Top

Reba Wrap Top
Draper James

Reba Wrap Top

Featuring a v-neck and a self-tying belt, this sleeveless top is as flattering as it is stylish.

$95 $27

With code JULY4

Shop Now

Alana Tiered Mini Dress in Stretch Mesh

Alana Tiered Mini Dress in Stretch Mesh
Draper James

Alana Tiered Mini Dress in Stretch Mesh

With a keyhole neckline, ruffles and smocked cuffs, this tiered mini dress is versatile enough for brunch or a night out.

$138 $97

With Code JULY4

Shop Now

Penelope Top in Crisp Cotton

Penelope Top in Crisp Cotton
Draper James

Penelope Top in Crisp Cotton

Pair this pink striped top with your favorite white jeans and sandals for a cute, laid-back look.

$118 $83

With Code JULY4

Shop Now

Ciara Babydoll Dress in Chambray

Ciara Babydoll Dress in Chambray
Draper James

Ciara Babydoll Dress in Chambray

A versatile dress that can take you from day to night. Crafted from soft 100% cotton chambray, it is sure to be comfortable and airy for a summer day.

$138 $97

With Code JULY4

Shop Now

Crossover One Piece Swimsuit

Crossover One Piece Swimsuit
Draper James

Crossover One Piece Swimsuit

Soak up the sunshine in this floral one-piece swimsuit, designed with UPF 50+ sun protection and a stylish crossover back.

$118 $69

With Code JULY4

Shop Now

Avery Shirtdress in Cotton Dobby

Avery Shirtdress in Cotton Dobby
Draper James

Avery Shirtdress in Cotton Dobby

The Avery Shirtdress is the perfect balance of ease and polish. Cut from crisp 100% cotton dobby, lined with soft 100% modal and finished with bell-shaped sleeves and a tie-front at the waist, it's great for both the office and the weekend.

$138 $83

With code JULY4

Shop Now

Harper Love Circle Dress

Harper Love Circle Dress
Draper James

Harper Love Circle Dress

Inspired by Draper James' iconic Love Circle silhouette, this floral-printed dress features textured cotton dobby fabric for a comfortable fit.

$178 $125

With Code JULY4

Shop Now

Andy Sandal in Purple

Andy Sandal in Purple
Draper James

Andy Sandal in Purple

Made from lavender patent leather, these Draper James sandals have a subtle sliver wedge for a little extra lift. Wear them with everything from jeans to sundresses all summer long.

$105 $62

With code JULY4

Shop Now

Mid Rise Bikini in Monstera Floral

Mid Rise Bikini in Monstera Floral
Draper James

Mid Rise Bikini in Monstera Floral

Make a splash in show-stopping bikini with a flattering shape and UPF 50+ sun protection.

$70 $20 Bottoms

With code JULY4

Shop Now

$75 $20 Top

With code JULY4

Shop Now

Brenda Bucket Tote

Brenda Bucket Tote
Draper James

Brenda Bucket Tote

Draper James' bucket tote is big enough to stash all of your essentials, plus anything you might pick up along the way. Take it with you on your next trip to the farmer's market, the museum or the park.

$108 $62

With code JULY4

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

