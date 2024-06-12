If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, you're in luck. Her affordable clothing line, Draper James, just kicked off a huge sale on sale. Now through Monday, June 17, Draper James is offering an extra 30% off sale styles, including so many summer-ready dresses, swimsuits, shoes, crossbody bags and more. Just use the code SUMMERSALE to unlock the double discounts at checkout.

Shop the Draper James Sale

The Draper James sale includes several of Reese's favorite items along with closet essentials that are absolutely perfect for the sunny season. Items start at just $12 and you will receive free shipping on purchases of $125 or more.

As the temperatures rise, the Draper James sale is filled with everything we've come to love about the brand's classic collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24 and XS to 3X, Draper James has timeless clothing for everyone.

Whether you've got summer weddings on the horizon, want to brighten up your wardrobe, or you're shopping for a cute 4th of July swimsuit, keep scrolling for our favorite fashion finds from Draper James.

Andy Sandal in Purple Draper James Andy Sandal in Purple Made from lavender patent leather, these Draper James sandals have a subtle sliver wedge for a little extra lift. Wear them with everything from jeans to sundresses all summer long. $105 $62 With code SUMMERSALE Shop Now

Avery Shirtdress in Cotton Dobby Draper James Avery Shirtdress in Cotton Dobby The Avery Shirtdress is the perfect balance of ease and polish. Cut from crisp 100% cotton dobby, lined with soft 100% modal and finished with bell-shaped sleeves and a tie-front at the waist, it's great for both the office and the weekend. $138 $83 With code SUMMERSALE Shop Now

Maren Top in Embroidered Stripe Draper James Maren Top in Embroidered Stripe Light and easy, the Maren Top is cut from crisp cotton in a swingy, forgiving shape. It's designed for day-to-night versatility, so wear it with jeans or shorts for errands, or throw on some jewelry and heels for an evening out. $75 $34 With code SUMMERSALE Shop Now

Brenda Bucket Tote Draper James Brenda Bucket Tote Draper James' bucket tote is big enough to stash all of your essentials, plus anything you might pick up along the way. Take it with you on your next trip to the farmer's market, the museum or the park. $108 $62 With code SUMMERSALE Shop Now

