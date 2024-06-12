Shop
Sales & Deals

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Is Having a Huge Sale on Sale for Summer — Get an Extra 30% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Reese Witherspoon Draper James
Draper James
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:20 AM PDT, June 12, 2024

Draper James, Reese Witherspoon's clothing brand, is having a big sale on sale for summer.

If you've long coveted Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous, casual style, you're in luck. Her affordable clothing line, Draper James, just kicked off a huge sale on sale. Now through Monday, June 17, Draper James is offering an extra 30% off sale styles, including so many summer-ready dresses, swimsuits, shoes, crossbody bags and more. Just use the code SUMMERSALE to unlock the double discounts at checkout. 

Shop the Draper James Sale

The Draper James sale includes several of Reese's favorite items along with closet essentials that are absolutely perfect for the sunny season. Items start at just $12 and you will receive free shipping on purchases of $125 or more.

As the temperatures rise, the Draper James sale is filled with everything we've come to love about the brand's classic collections: well-made clothes inspired by Witherspoon's Southern roots in gingham, chambray, and floral prints — all with extra touches of flirty embellishment. With sizes ranging from 0 to 24 and XS to 3X, Draper James has timeless clothing for everyone.

Whether you've got summer weddings on the horizon, want to brighten up your wardrobe, or you're shopping for a cute 4th of July swimsuit, keep scrolling for our favorite fashion finds from Draper James.

Martie Tie Back Dress in Gingham Seersucker

Martie Tie Back Dress in Gingham Seersucker
Draper James

Martie Tie Back Dress in Gingham Seersucker

Featuring a very simple yet elegant silhouette, the dress is made from a breezy seersucker fabric that is as comfortable as can be on a warm sunny spring day. 

$165 $70

With code SUMMERSALE

Shop Now

Terrie Tie Back Top in Seersucker Stripe

Terrie Tie Back Top in Seersucker Stripe
Draper James

Terrie Tie Back Top in Seersucker Stripe

Draper James' take on seersucker, the quintessential warm weather fabric, features wide stripes and a pop of neon. We love the playful tie-back and invisible zipper for a perfect fit.

$125 $48

With code SUMMERSALE

Shop Now

Naomi Wrap Dress in Field Blossom

Naomi Wrap Dress in Field Blossom
Draper James

Naomi Wrap Dress in Field Blossom

Perfect for days at the office and nights on the town, this floral wrap dress looks especially great with a heeled boot. 

$150 $48

With code SUMMERSALE

Shop Now

Andy Sandal in Purple

Andy Sandal in Purple
Draper James

Andy Sandal in Purple

Made from lavender patent leather, these Draper James sandals have a subtle sliver wedge for a little extra lift. Wear them with everything from jeans to sundresses all summer long.

$105 $62

With code SUMMERSALE

Shop Now

Mid Rise Bikini in Monstera Floral

Mid Rise Bikini in Monstera Floral
Draper James

Mid Rise Bikini in Monstera Floral

Make a splash in show-stopping bikini with a flattering shape and UPF 50+ sun protection.

$70 $20 Bottoms

With code SUMMERSALE

Shop Now

$75 $20 Top

With code SUMMERSALE

Shop Now

Avery Shirtdress in Cotton Dobby

Avery Shirtdress in Cotton Dobby
Draper James

Avery Shirtdress in Cotton Dobby

The Avery Shirtdress is the perfect balance of ease and polish. Cut from crisp 100% cotton dobby, lined with soft 100% modal and finished with bell-shaped sleeves and a tie-front at the waist, it's great for both the office and the weekend.

$138 $83

With code SUMMERSALE

Shop Now

Maren Top in Embroidered Stripe

Maren Top in Embroidered Stripe
Draper James

Maren Top in Embroidered Stripe

Light and easy, the Maren Top is cut from crisp cotton in a swingy, forgiving shape. It's designed for day-to-night versatility, so wear it with jeans or shorts for errands, or throw on some jewelry and heels for an evening out.

$75 $34

With code SUMMERSALE

Shop Now

Brenda Bucket Tote

Brenda Bucket Tote
Draper James

Brenda Bucket Tote

Draper James' bucket tote is big enough to stash all of your essentials, plus anything you might pick up along the way. Take it with you on your next trip to the farmer's market, the museum or the park.

$108 $62

With code SUMMERSALE

Shop Now

Reba Wrap Dress in Apricot Pansy Floral

Reba Wrap Dress in Apricot Pansy Floral
Draper James

Reba Wrap Dress in Apricot Pansy Floral

Featuring a v-neck and a self-tying waist, this wrap dress is as flattering as it is stylish. 

$150 $48

With code SUMMERSALE

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Get an Extra 40% Off Kate Spade's Summer-Ready Handbags, Shoes & More

Sales & Deals

Get an Extra 40% Off Kate Spade's Summer-Ready Handbags, Shoes & More

The Best Summer Wedding Dresses for Every Dress Code

Style

The Best Summer Wedding Dresses for Every Dress Code

The Pair You'll Wear: Shop the Best Walking Sandals for Women

Best Lists

The Pair You'll Wear: Shop the Best Walking Sandals for Women

25 Best Summer Fashion Finds at Amazon: Shop Dresses, Sandals and More

Style

25 Best Summer Fashion Finds at Amazon: Shop Dresses, Sandals and More

The Best Women’s Sandal Deals at Amazon: Shop Crocs, Teva and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Women’s Sandal Deals at Amazon: Shop Crocs, Teva and More

The New Hill House Home Maternity Line Is Here, And We're in Love

Style

The New Hill House Home Maternity Line Is Here, And We're in Love

'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dresses That'll Make You Feel Regency Chic

Style

'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dresses That'll Make You Feel Regency Chic

Tags: