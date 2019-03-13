Shopping

Reese Witherspoon's New Shoe Collection Is All About the Perfect Spring Sandal

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Reese Witherspoon
Lou Rocco/ABc via Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon's new shoe collection will get you in the mood for spring! 

The actress' lifestyle line, Draper James, centered on her Southern roots, has teamed up with Italian footwear brand M.Gemi, and the range boasts so many chic sandals that'll make you want to kick your boots to the curb. 

Featuring two ankle-strap heels and a flat rope strap design, the three styles in limited-edition colors and prints (gingham! chambray!) are versatile and stylish for any occasion, whether you're heading to work, date night or running errands. 

Wear with dresses and denim on the weekend and with blouses and trousers for work. 

Shop our favorites ahead.

Draper James x M.Gemi metallic rope sandal
M.Gemi

Draper James x M.Gemi The Treccia $178 

Draper James x M.Gemi chambray sandal
M.Gemi

Draper James x M.Gemi The Risata $248

Draper James x M.Gemi brown suede ankle strap sandal
M.Gemi

Draper James x M.Gemi The Pilone 70mm $278

