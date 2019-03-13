Reese Witherspoon's new shoe collection will get you in the mood for spring!

The actress' lifestyle line, Draper James, centered on her Southern roots, has teamed up with Italian footwear brand M.Gemi, and the range boasts so many chic sandals that'll make you want to kick your boots to the curb.

Featuring two ankle-strap heels and a flat rope strap design, the three styles in limited-edition colors and prints (gingham! chambray!) are versatile and stylish for any occasion, whether you're heading to work, date night or running errands.

Wear with dresses and denim on the weekend and with blouses and trousers for work.

Shop our favorites ahead.

M.Gemi

Draper James x M.Gemi The Treccia $178

M.Gemi

Draper James x M.Gemi The Risata $248

M.Gemi

Draper James x M.Gemi The Pilone 70mm $278

