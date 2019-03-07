Ah, skinny jeans.

Chances are you own a pair as they're by far the easiest wardrobe staple to throw on with anything. However, often times we get too comfortable with the go-to piece that we mostly wear with a basic tee or the same sweater we've already worn twice last week.

If you're seeking to shake things up (especially now during this awkward transitional weather), look to celebs who are rocking the flattering denim silhouette in cool, new ways.

Watch ET's Katie Krause get styled by senior style editor Marisa Runyon in outfits inspired by Miley Cyrus, Gina Rodriguez and Hilary Duff to breathe new life into your skinnies.

Miley Cyrus

We are obsessed with the pop star's pared down style lately, and this sweater-and-skinny jean combo is one that's wearable and interesting. Opt for a fun knit with playful print or texture to tuck into a light-wash design with edgy details like front pockets or exposed buttons. Accessorize with trendy white ankle boots and layer on glitzy studs and cuffs on the ears à la Miley.

Club Monaco Brinda Sweater $188

7 For All Mankind High Waist Ankle Skinny with Exposed Button Fly in Sloane Vintage $199

J. Adams Andi Chelsea Boot $45

Uncommon James Wings in Gold $52

Vita Fede Valentina Lobe Cuff $298

Gina Rodriguez

The Jane the Virgin actress rocked a statement red monochrome look via a nubby sweater, belted coat and matching pumps -- an outfit we would wear to the office in an instant. A dark-wash skinny complements the punchy hue, while oversized hoop earrings lend a touch of glam.

Line & Dot Alder Sweater $96, Sale $68

Sézane 2001 The Perfect Slim in Indigo $125

Amanda Wakeley Belted Wool-Blend Felt Coat $1135, Sale $499; Shop an affordable version here.

Schutz Inva Suede Mules $180, Sale $90

Vita Fede Sfera Two Tone Hoop Earrings 2.6 $175

Hilary Duff

The Younger star's outfit proves a distressed pair can easily be elevated with a high-neck feminine blouse. The slim fit balances out the volume of the romantic, billowy sleeves. A pair of bright pumps gives height and pop of color.

Warp + Weft MXP High Rise Jean Highline in Oneder $98

Ann Taylor Mila Scalloped Suede Pumps $138

