We admit, we've already got our eyes on next season buys, but we're not ready to ditch our winter staples (literally, because it's still so darn cold.)

One item that never fails us, no matter how much chilly mornings bog us down, we can always reach for our boots to finish off an outfit.

So before we slip into sandals, we're seeking new pairs to add to our collection to wear for the rest of winter. Ahead, shop our editor-approved selects of trendy boot styles under $200 to complete your lineup.

A beige knee boot is as versatile as it is of-the-moment. Wear with skirts, dresses, trousers or jeans well into spring.

Nine West

Nine West Lestife Round Toe Boots $179, Sale $60

Buckles add edge to a polished silhouette.

Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Buckle Detail Ankle Boots $69

This chic rain boot will keep your feet dry without dragging your style.

Everlane

Everlane The Rain Boot $75

If you don't already own a snakeskin printed boot, now is the time.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Margot Patent Boot $79

A timeless pair that'll elevate any outfit.

Steve Madden

Steve Madden Kinga Black Leather $170, Sale $100

Fashion girls are loving lace-up, pointed-toe booties for Victorian flair.

Zara

Zara Mid-Height Heeled Ankle Boots with Laces $129

An updated take on the combat boot, this patent leather stomper is a winner.

Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Zip Front Patent $135

This stark white cowboy-inspired boot is two trends in one.

Aldo

Aldo Drerissa $150

These Jamie Chung-designed suede stiletto booties are a classic.

42 Gold

42 Gold Kensington Chelsea Boot $160

We're calling it: cow prints will be huge this year. Meghan Markle is already a fan.

Mango

Mango Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots $170

