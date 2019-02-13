Affordable, Stylish Boots to Get You Through the Rest of Winter -- Shop Our Picks!
We admit, we've already got our eyes on next season buys, but we're not ready to ditch our winter staples (literally, because it's still so darn cold.)
One item that never fails us, no matter how much chilly mornings bog us down, we can always reach for our boots to finish off an outfit.
So before we slip into sandals, we're seeking new pairs to add to our collection to wear for the rest of winter. Ahead, shop our editor-approved selects of trendy boot styles under $200 to complete your lineup.
A beige knee boot is as versatile as it is of-the-moment. Wear with skirts, dresses, trousers or jeans well into spring.
Nine West Lestife Round Toe Boots $179, Sale $60
Buckles add edge to a polished silhouette.
Charles & Keith Buckle Detail Ankle Boots $69
This chic rain boot will keep your feet dry without dragging your style.
Everlane The Rain Boot $75
If you don't already own a snakeskin printed boot, now is the time.
Urban Outfitters Margot Patent Boot $79
A timeless pair that'll elevate any outfit.
Steve Madden Kinga Black Leather $170, Sale $100
Fashion girls are loving lace-up, pointed-toe booties for Victorian flair.
Zara Mid-Height Heeled Ankle Boots with Laces $129
An updated take on the combat boot, this patent leather stomper is a winner.
Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Zip Front Patent $135
This stark white cowboy-inspired boot is two trends in one.
Aldo Drerissa $150
These Jamie Chung-designed suede stiletto booties are a classic.
42 Gold Kensington Chelsea Boot $160
We're calling it: cow prints will be huge this year. Meghan Markle is already a fan.
Mango Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots $170
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
