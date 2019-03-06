Another season, another fashion month down.

As of Tuesday, the four-city fashion weeks have concluded and the new fall/winter 2019/2020 collections debuted on the runway.

We know what you're thinking, how can we possibly fathom to ask you to think about next year's fall and winter when we're in the last leg of this season's cold weather at the moment? Although we're all highly anticipating spring, every stylish lady knows it's never too early to know what's ahead.

Compared to the spring 2019 shows, which embraced low-key, Cali-cool styles like tie-dye and crochet, fall 2019 gets down to business courtesy of cinched blazers, houndstooth checks and leather ensembles -- just to name a few -- that encourage you to make more effort when it comes to layering and dressing up.

Discover the trends you'll be seeing everywhere in six months straight from the New York, London, Milan and Paris runways, and wear them now by shopping our selection of under-$200 picks below.

Cinched Toppers

Belted blazers, jackets and coats were everywhere. Tailored toppers were cinched at the waist with belts of various widths to lend shape and accentuate the frame, which appears further polished.

Michael Kors Collection JP Yim/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Brandon Maxwell Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Tibi JP Yim/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Zara

Zara Belted Striped Blazer $119

Houndstooth Print

Checks always return for fall, but this year the focus will be on the classic houndstooth on everything from outerwear to blouses. And they're not limited to black and white!

Chanel Peter White/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images

Peter White/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Target

Who What Wear Plus Size Long Sleeve Relaxed Silky Blouse $30

Peek-A-Boo Shoulder

Say hello to the older sister of the off-the-shoulder trend. Asymmetric necklines that bare a flash of shoulder is subtly sexy and more elevated than its ubiquitous counterpart.

Oscar de la Renta Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Versace Estrop/Getty Images

Jonathan Simkhai Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

GET THE LOOK:

Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Iris Blouse $158

Leather Looks

Full leather ensembles circulated the runways from Milan to Paris and looked fierce by way of jackets, skirts, pants and even jumpsuits. If you're not into the head-to-toe look, opt for a longline leather coat to pair with casual pieces.

Christian Dior Peter White/Getty Images

Altuzarra Estrop/Getty Images

Salvatore Ferragamo Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Lulus

Lulus Adelene Camel Vegan Leather Trench Coat $98

Bucket Bags

This carryall trend is not slowing down! We spotted many variations of the elongated square silhouette across many collections offered in a variety of shades from neutral to bright.

Ulla Johnson Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Cushnie Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TRESemme

Staud Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

GET THE LOOK:

Nordstrom

Sole Society Nikole Woven Bucket Bag $60

Rust

A mix of brown and orange, the earthy color is equal parts boho and elegant and surprisingly easy to wear via pantsuits or dresses. We suggest accessorizing with gold jewelry, which will pop against the warm hue.

Stella McCartney Peter White/Getty Images

Chloe Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Givenchy Dominique Charriau/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Wrap Midi Dress $119

Mary Janes

The girly buckled footwear is made cooler (and mature) with details like cut-outs, studs and shiny finishes for the perfect combination of sweet and edgy.

Anna Sui Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Miu Miu Peter White/Getty Images

Prabal Gurung Peter White/FilmMagic

GET THE LOOK:

Dune London

Dune London Mary Jane Block Heel Court Shoe $109, Sale $65

Capes

Cloak-like pieces rendered in dark velvet to sunny yellow to brown plaid floated down the catwalk. They're a fashion-froward alternative to a coat if you're seeking a touch more drama.

Redemption Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Valentino Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Lanvin Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Pixie Market

Pixie Market Tan Cape Trench Coat $189

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

For more from fashion week, read on:

Cara Delevingne, Penelope Cruz & More Stars at Karl Lagerfeld's Emotional Last Chanel Show -- Pics!

Celeb Street-Style Outfits Perfect for In-Between Weather Dressing -- Olivia Culpo, Gigi Hadid & More!

Bella Hadid Walks Two Runways While Fighting a 101-Degree Fever -- Pics!