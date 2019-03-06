Fashion

The Only Trends You Need to Know From Fashion Month -- Shop Them Now!

By Amy Lee‍
fashion week fall 2019 trends
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images, Peter White/Getty Images, JP Yim/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Another season, another fashion month down. 

As of Tuesday, the four-city fashion weeks have concluded and the new fall/winter 2019/2020 collections debuted on the runway. 

We know what you're thinking, how can we possibly fathom to ask you to think about next year's fall and winter when we're in the last leg of this season's cold weather at the moment? Although we're all highly anticipating spring, every stylish lady knows it's never too early to know what's ahead.

Compared to the spring 2019 shows, which embraced low-key, Cali-cool styles like tie-dye and crochet, fall 2019 gets down to business courtesy of cinched blazers, houndstooth checks and leather ensembles -- just to name a few -- that encourage you to make more effort when it comes to layering and dressing up. 

Discover the trends you'll be seeing everywhere in six months straight from the New York, London, Milan and Paris runways, and wear them now by shopping our selection of under-$200 picks below. 

Cinched Toppers

Belted blazers, jackets and coats were everywhere. Tailored toppers were cinched at the waist with belts of various widths to lend shape and accentuate the frame, which appears further polished.  

Gigi Hadid on Michael Kors runway

Michael Kors Collection

JP Yim/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Brandon Maxwell fall 2019 belted jacket trend

Brandon Maxwell

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Tibi fall 2019 belted blazer trend

Tibi

JP Yim/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:  

Zara belted striped blazer
Zara

Zara Belted Striped Blazer $119

Houndstooth Print 

Checks always return for fall, but this year the focus will be on the classic houndstooth on everything from outerwear to blouses. And they're not limited to black and white! 

Cara Delevingne on Chanel runway

Chanel

Peter White/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham fall 2019 houndstooth trend

Victoria Beckham

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images
Celine fall 2019 houndstooth trend
Peter White/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Who What Wear houndstooth plus size blouse
Target

Who What Wear Plus Size Long Sleeve Relaxed Silky Blouse $30

Peek-A-Boo Shoulder

Say hello to the older sister of the off-the-shoulder trend. Asymmetric necklines that bare a flash of shoulder is subtly sexy and more elevated than its ubiquitous counterpart.  

Oscar de la Renta fall 2019 asymmetric shoulder

Oscar de la Renta

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Versace fall 2019 asymmetric shoulder trend

Versace

Estrop/Getty Images
Jonathan Simkhai fall 2019 asymmetric shoulder trend

Jonathan Simkhai

Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

GET THE LOOK: 

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve asymmetric shoulder top
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Iris Blouse $158

Leather Looks 

Full leather ensembles circulated the runways from Milan to Paris and looked fierce by way of jackets, skirts, pants and even jumpsuits. If you're not into the head-to-toe look, opt for a longline leather coat to pair with casual pieces. 

Christian Dior fall 2019 leather trend

Christian Dior

Peter White/Getty Images
Altuzarra fall 2019 leather trend

Altuzarra

Estrop/Getty Images
Salvatore Ferragamo fall 2019 leather trend

Salvatore Ferragamo

Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Lulus brown leather coat
Lulus

Lulus Adelene Camel Vegan Leather Trench Coat $98

Bucket Bags 

This carryall trend is not slowing down! We spotted many variations of the elongated square silhouette across many collections offered in a variety of shades from neutral to bright. 

Ulla Johnson fall 2019 bucket bag

Ulla Johnson

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Cushnie fall 2019 bucket bag

Cushnie

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TRESemme
Staud fall 2019 bucket bag trend

Staud

Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

GET THE LOOK: 

Sole Society woven bucket bag
Nordstrom

Sole Society Nikole Woven Bucket Bag $60

Rust

A mix of brown and orange, the earthy color is equal parts boho and elegant and surprisingly easy to wear via pantsuits or dresses. We suggest accessorizing with gold jewelry, which will pop against the warm hue. 

Stella McCartney fall 2019 rust color trend

Stella McCartney

Peter White/Getty Images
Chloe fall 2019 rust color trend

Chloe

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images
Givenchy fall 2019 rust color trend

Givenchy

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

GET THE LOOK: 

& Other Stories rust wrap midi dress
& Other Stories

& Other Stories Wrap Midi Dress $119

Mary Janes 

The girly buckled footwear is made cooler (and mature) with details like cut-outs, studs and shiny finishes for the perfect combination of sweet and edgy. 

Anna Sui fall 2019 mary jane shoe trend

Anna Sui

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Miu Miu fall 2019 mary jane shoe trend

Miu Miu

Peter White/Getty Images
Prabal Gurung mary jane shoe trend

Prabal Gurung

Peter White/FilmMagic

GET THE LOOK: 

Dune London Mary Jane court shoe
Dune London

Dune London Mary Jane Block Heel Court Shoe $109, Sale $65

Capes

Cloak-like pieces rendered in dark velvet to sunny yellow to brown plaid floated down the catwalk. They're a fashion-froward alternative to a coat if you're seeking a touch more drama. 

Bella Hadid Redemption fall 2019 cape trend

Redemption

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Valentino fall 2019 cape trend

Valentino

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Lanvin fall 2019 cape trend

Lanvin

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Pixie Market cape trench coat
Pixie Market

Pixie Market Tan Cape Trench Coat $189

