Deacon Phillippe is keeping his mom hip! In an Instagram video posted on Monday, Reese Witherspoon enlists her middle child, 16-year-old Deacon, to teach her all about dapping.

"Do we make a noise or anything?" the 43-year-old actress asks her son at the start of the video.

"No we don't make a noise. That's weird!" Deacon exclaims.

Reese goes on to ask Deacon, "You said you were going to 'dap somebody up' and what does that mean to dap somebody?"

After explaining that it's a handshake he does with his friends, the teen agrees to help his mom -- but makes sure to clarify that dapping is different from dabbing before they get started. "That trend died, like, two years ago," Deacon tells Reese of the once-wildly popular dance move gesture.

After a few attempts, Reese nails the move and celebrates by doing a finger gun motion at the camera. "No, that's not needed," Deacon reprimands.

"More important life lessons from @DeaconPhillippe," Reese captioned the clip, which Deacon responded to with facepalm emoji.

Ava was all for the mother-son antics, commenting, "Hahaha my favorite people ❤️"

Celebs chimed in as well, with Jessica Chastain leaving the crying laughing emoji the comments and Lily Aldrige complimenting the "cutenesssss" of the clip.

"The Reese and @deaconphillippe show is all I want to see," Mindy Kaling wrote.

"Love it," Candace Cameron Bure commented. "Same- my kids and me 🙈"

The cute clip came months after Deacon taught Reese how to use TikTok in a similar video. Throughout that video, Reese embarrassed the teen with her dance moves and her decision to dub the platform "ReeseTik. ReeseTok. Reese to the Tik to the Tok."

"No," Deacon told his mom in the clip. "Shh."

Back in 2017, Witherspoon told ET that Deacon "kind of tells me when I'm embarrassing everybody in the family."

"When I say things like 'lit' he's like, 'Don't say that,'" she added of Deacon.

Reese shares Deacon, as well as her 20-year-old daughter, Ava, with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe. She also has a 7-year-old son, Tennessee, with her husband, Jim Toth.

Watch the video below for more on the mother-son pair.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon and Son Deacon Make a TikTok Video Together -- Watch! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Son Deacon's 16th Birthday With Touching Post

Reese Witherspoon Debuts Dance Moves as Son Deacon Attempts to Teach Her TikTok

Reese Witherspoon Begins to Unravel as Secrets Come Out in 'Little Fires Everywhere' Official Trailer

Related Gallery