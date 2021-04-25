Regina King Rocks Angelic Sky Blue Gown at 2021 Oscars

Regina King is a show-stopper! The actress andOne Night in Miami director was a stunner at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday. King, 50, stepped out in an icy sky blue custom Louis Vuitton creation. The gown featured winged sleeves and was embroidered with silver sequins and two tones of silver crystals. She is also wearing Louis Vuitton sandals.

King accessorized with Forevermark jewelry, including diamond earrings, bracelet and rings. Her makeup look consisted of matching soft light blue eyeshadow, a nude lip and slick bob haircut.

King may not be nominated for an Academy Award this year, but she is presenting during the live telecast. Her directorial debut, however, received three nods; Best Supporting Actor for Leslie Odom Jr., Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song. The acclaimed actress won her first Oscar in 2019 in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

One Night in Miami follows Cassius Clay, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X over the course of a night that did actually occur, when the cultural titans convened at a Miami hotel in 1964. King and screenwriter Kemp Powers made an educated guess at the specifics of what actually went down that night.

King last attended the Oscars in 2020 as a presenter, wearing a one-shoulder asymmetrical pink Versace gown with matching platform Stuart Weitzman heels.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

