Regina King is just as excited as fans for her new series, Watchmen, to premiere in the fall.

“If anyone has seen the trailer and is like, ‘I don’t know what’s happening, but I’m here for it,’ -- just know you’re tuning in for something,” King told ET’s Denny Directo and CBS special correspondent Montego Glover at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday. “I am like sworn to secrecy right now. I wait every day for HBO to send me something I can say, but I’m so excited about this.”

King, 48, plays Angela Abraham in Damon Lindelof’s HBO adaptation of the comic book series which also stars Don Johnson and Tim Blake Nelson.

The network recently released three new trailer clips for the series on Instagram.

Meanwhile, King is also contemplating taking on projects away from the screen. Asked whether she has any plans to take her talents to the stage, she said she would love to.

“Absolutely!" she said. "I just [became] a little intimidated at some point and then it eventually became that I just didn’t know [if] I was able to dedicate the amount of time. If you’re going to do it, then you better be dedicated. Committed! Why do it if you’re not?”

“So, I think I’m there,” she continued. “Put it out there!”

In the meantime, King was simply thrilled to be attending her first Tony Awards, and looked gorgeous in a pretty pink Prada number inspired by previous ceremonies, which have incorporated pink flowers into the theme.

It was a day she admitted she had dreamed of since she was a young girl watching the prestigious ceremony at home.

“I’ve watched them since I was younger!” she enthused. “So I’m so excited. It’s something I’ve always longed to experience in person for a long -- since I was a little girl. And, the backdrop is always so floral and pretty and that they’re embracing the rainbow is just [great.]”

I cant believe Im just getting turned on to @BennySingsmusic Thank you @buttercreemmjv for turning me on. #BennySings is the soundtrack to #TonyAwards2019 glam pic.twitter.com/qznmXDkZun — Regina King (@ReginaKing) June 9, 2019

See more on the Oscar-winning actress below.

