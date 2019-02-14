It was a close call for Regina King!

The 48-year-old actress sat courtside at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night to watch the New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers, but her good time nearly turned dangerous.

Video from the game -- which the 76ers won 126 to 111 -- shows 76ers player Joel Embiid leaping just over King's head as he dove for the ball. King -- who was sporting a purple, off-the-shoulder top, leather pants and Louboutin heels -- reacted quickly, ducking and leaning into the man sitting beside her.

She seemed to take the near miss well, and was seen laughing just after Embiid's giant jump. Tracy Morgan was also sitting near King at the game and was trying to take a photo as Embiid jumped. He was later seen laughing as well.

James Devaney/Getty Images

James Devaney/Getty Images

King took to Twitter following the incident to thank both God and Embiid for the happy outcome. "Yoooo. Thank you God and @JoelEmbiid for your athletic abilities. Crisis averted 🙏🏾," she wrote.

Yoooo. Thank you God and @JoelEmbiid for your athletic abilities. Crisis averted 🙏🏾 https://t.co/LLTtzECuV4 — Regina King (@ReginaKing) February 14, 2019

King's basketball close call comes shortly after she made a splash by challenging herself and others within the film industry to hire more women. ET caught up with the actress after the show, and she revealed what celebs had reached out to her in support of her directive.

Watch the video below to see what she had to say:

RELATED CONTENT:

Regina King on Which Celebs Reached Out After Golden Globes Vow to Hire More Women (Exclusive)

Regina King Challenges Hollywood to '50 Percent Women' Inclusivity in Powerful Golden Globes Speech

Regina King Is Taking Awards Season 'With a Grain of Salt' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery