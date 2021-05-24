We're all ready to get outside this summer, and the REI Anniversary Sale has arrived just in time to help you get geared up for outdoor adventures! Now through Memorial Day, REI is offering tons of deals on everything you need to enjoy nature.

While you might have taken advantage of the signature Garage Sale event at REI stores, REI's Anniversary Sale expands its offerings online to make it the biggest sale of the year. Right now through May 31, you can save up to 50% on outdoor gear at REI.com, including camping, hiking gear and travel gear, hiking boots, running shoes and a range of accessories from brands like Patagonia and North Face. And if you're an REI member, you can save an extra 20% on an eligible item with coupon code ANNIV21 at checkout. As a bonus, shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.

Below, shop our top picks from the REI Anniversary Sale.

Petzl Tikkina Headlamp REI Petzl Tikkina Headlamp Put this Petzl Tikkina Headlamp into your backpack to be able to illuminate the surroundings either on a hike or at your campsite. $15 (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

