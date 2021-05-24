Shopping

REI Anniversary Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Camping Gear, Outdoor Essentials and More

We're all ready to get outside this summer, and the REI Anniversary Sale has arrived just in time to help you get geared up for outdoor adventures! Now through Memorial Day, REI is offering tons of deals on everything you need to enjoy nature.

While you might have taken advantage of the signature Garage Sale event at REI stores, REI's Anniversary Sale expands its offerings online to make it the biggest sale of the year. Right now through May 31, you can save up to 50% on outdoor gear at REI.com, including camping, hiking gear and travel gear, hiking boots, running shoes and a range of accessories from brands like Patagonia and North Face. And if you're an REI member, you can save an extra 20% on an eligible item with coupon code ANNIV21 at checkout. As a bonus, shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.

Below, shop our top picks from the REI Anniversary Sale.

Osprey Axis 18 Pack
Osprey Axis 18 Pack
REI
Osprey Axis 18 Pack
Looking for a backpack for camping AND everyday use? This Osprey backpack is 27% off the original price and comes in four different colors. 
$55 (REGULARLY $75)
REI Co-op Grand Hut 4 Tent
REI Co-op Grand Hut 4 Tent
REI
REI Co-op Grand Hut 4 Tent
This top-rated tent comes with a bug-proof mesh and rain fly to keep you dry. Right now it's $90 off the regular price while supplies last. 
$209 (REGULARLY $299)
The North Face Never Stop Wearing Jumpsuit
The North Face Never Stop Wearing Jumpsuit
REI
The North Face Never Stop Wearing Jumpsuit
Camp in comfort with this lightweight jumpsuit from North Face. Get it for 25% off while supplies last. 
$67 (REGULARLY $89)
REI Co-op Nalgene Sustain Graphic Wide-Mouth Water Bottle
REI Co-op Nalgene Sustain Graphic Wide-Mouth Water Bottle
REI
REI Co-op Nalgene Sustain Graphic Wide-Mouth Water Bottle
Stay hydrated and save a few bucks with the REI Co-op Nalgene Sustain Graphic Wide-Mouth Water Bottle. Shop now to get it for 50% off the original price. 
$9 (REGULARLY $18)
REI Co-op AirRail Plus Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad
REI Co-op AirRail Plus Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad
REI
REI Co-op AirRail Plus Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad
A sleeping pad is a must when you're camping. This one is self-inflating and has contours for comfort and support. Get it now for 40% off the regularly price. 
$60 (REGULARLY $100)
Smartwool Merino 150 Base Layer Shirt
Smartwool Merino 150 Base Layer Shirt
REI
Smartwool Merino 150 Base Layer Shirt
If you're an outdoor enthusiast, you know the importance of having a merino wool base layer. Get this one from Smartwool for 25% off while supplies last. 
$56 (REGULARLY $75)
REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket
REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket
REI
REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket
Save 30% on this packable rain jacket from REI. 
$63 (REGULARLY $90)
Altra Lone Peak 5 Trail-Running Shoes
Altra Lone Peak 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Women's
REI
Altra Lone Peak 5 Trail-Running Shoes
Whether you're a hiker or a runner and you're hitting the trails this summer, protect your feet in these trail running shoes from Altra Lone Peak. Right now, you can get them for more than $30 off the regular price. 
$98 (REGULARLY $130)
Smartwool PhD Run Ultra Light Low-Cut Socks - Men's
Smartwool PhD Run Ultra Light Low-Cut Socks - Men's
REI
Smartwool PhD Run Ultra Light Low-Cut Socks - Men's
Stay cool when it's hot, warm when it's chilly and dry when it's wet with these low-cut Smartwool socks at a 25% discount.
$13 (REGULARLY $17)
Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter
Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter
REI
Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter
The Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter is perfect for both the beach and camping in the mountains. This sun shelter is almost 40% off, while supplies last.
$60 (REGULARLY $100)
Klymit 20F Synthetic Sleeping Bag
Klymit 20F Synthetic Sleeping Bag
REI
Klymit 20F Synthetic Sleeping Bag
The Klymit 20F Synthetic Sleeping Bag is the ideal sleeping bag for your summer outdoor getaway.
$98 (REGULARLY $130)
Petzl Tikkina Headlamp
Petzl Tikkina Headlamp
REI
Petzl Tikkina Headlamp
Put this Petzl Tikkina Headlamp into your backpack to be able to illuminate the surroundings either on a hike or at your campsite.
$15 (REGULARLY $20)

