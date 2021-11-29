Shopping

REI Cyber Monday Sale: The Best Deals on Patagonia, North Face, and Outdoor Gear

By ETonline Staff
REI Cyber Monday Sale
If you've been waiting until Cyber Monday for deals on top fall and winter gear, REI is holding a huge sale now. The Cyber Monday Sale is offering up to 40% off clothing and up to 25% on camping and outdoor gear. There are nearly 7,000 special deals on The North Face, Marmot, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and so much more. We're all ready to get outside this winter, and the REI Cyber Monday Sale has arrived just in time to help you get geared up for outdoor adventures! 

While you might have taken advantage of the signature Garage or Anniversary Sale events at REI stores, REI's Cyber Monday Sale expands its offerings online. Right now, you can save up to 50% on outdoor gear at REI.com, including jackets, camping and hiking gear, snow-ready clothing, and a range of accessories. And if you're an REI member, you can save up to 40% on eligible items at checkout. As a bonus, shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.

Below, shop our top picks from the REI Cyber Monday Sale

Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Hoodie
REI
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Hoodie
$299$179
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket
REI
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket
$249$149
The North Face Gordon Lyons Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweater
The North Face Gordon Lyons Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweater
REI
The North Face Gordon Lyons Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweater
$89$62
The North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
The North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
REI
The North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
$99$69
Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle
Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle
REI
Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle
$45$34
Columbia Labyrinth Loop Hooded Insulated Jacket
Columbia Labyrinth Loop Hooded Insulated Jacket
REI
Columbia Labyrinth Loop Hooded Insulated Jacket
$180$135
Mountain Hardwear Ghost Shadow Insulated Hoodie
Mountain Hardwear Ghost Shadow Insulated Hoodie
REI
Mountain Hardwear Ghost Shadow Insulated Hoodie
$220$132
Camp Chef Sequoia Fire Pit
Camp Chef Sequoia Fire Pit
REI
Camp Chef Sequoia Fire Pit
$144$72
Fjallraven Expedition Latt Insulated Hoodie
Fjallraven Expedition Latt Insulated Hoodie
REI
Fjallraven Expedition Latt Insulated Hoodie
$200$149
ENO DoubleNest Hammock
ENO DoubleNest Hammock
REI
ENO DoubleNest Hammock
$70$52
Columbia Icy Heights II Mid Down Jacket
Columbia Icy Heights II Mid Down Jacket
REI
Columbia Icy Heights II Mid Down Jacket
$230$160
Obermeyer Jinks ITB Soft-Shell Snow Pants
Obermeyer Jinks ITB Soft-Shell Snow Pants
REI
Obermeyer Jinks ITB Soft-Shell Snow Pants
$150$104
ALPS Mountaineering King Kong Chair
ALPS Mountaineering King Kong Chair
REI
ALPS Mountaineering King Kong Chair
$120$89

