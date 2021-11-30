Shopping

REI Cyber Week Sale: The Best Deals on Jackets and Outdoor Gear All Week Long

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
REI Cyber Monday Sale
Getty Images

If you've been waiting until Cyber Monday for deals on top fall and winter gear, REI is helping you save all week long. Until December 6, the Cyber Week Sale is offering up to 30% off clothing and up to 25% on camping and outdoor gear. There are nearly 7,000 special deals on The North Face, Marmot, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and so much more. We're all ready to get outside this winter, and the REI Cyber Week Sale has arrived just in time to help you get geared up for outdoor adventures! 

While you might have taken advantage of the signature Garage or Anniversary Sale events at REI stores, REI's Cyber Week Sale expands its offerings online. Right now, you can save up to 50% on outdoor gear at REI.com, including jackets, camping and hiking gear, snow-ready clothing, and a range of accessories. And if you're an REI member, you can save up to 40% on eligible items at checkout. As a bonus, shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.

Below, shop our top picks from the REI Cyber Week Sale

Fjallraven Keb Padded Insulated Hoodie
Fjallraven Keb Padded Insulated Hoodie
REI
Fjallraven Keb Padded Insulated Hoodie
$250$199
prAna Nemma Sweater
prAna Nemma Sweater
REI
prAna Nemma Sweater
$100$69
REI Co-op Hyperaxis Fleece Pants
REI Co-op Hyperaxis Fleece Pants
REI
REI Co-op Hyperaxis Fleece Pants
$100$69
REI Co-op Trailsmith Fleece Pullover
REI Co-op Trailsmith Fleece Pullover
REI
REI Co-op Trailsmith Fleece Pullover
$80$56
Rumpl Down Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Down Puffy Blanket
REI
Rumpl Down Puffy Blanket
$249$187
Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle
Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle
REI
Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle
$45$34
Fjallraven Expedition Latt Insulated Hoodie
Fjallraven Expedition Latt Insulated Hoodie
REI
Fjallraven Expedition Latt Insulated Hoodie
$200$160
Fourlaps Bolt Shorts
Fourlaps Bolt Shorts
REI
Fourlaps Bolt Shorts
$68$47
ENO DoubleNest Hammock
ENO DoubleNest Hammock
REI
ENO DoubleNest Hammock
$70$52
Columbia Icy Heights II Mid Down Jacket
Columbia Icy Heights II Mid Down Jacket
REI
Columbia Icy Heights II Mid Down Jacket
$230$160
ALPS Mountaineering King Kong Chair
ALPS Mountaineering King Kong Chair
REI
ALPS Mountaineering King Kong Chair
$120$89

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: What to Expect for the Epic Shopping Event

40 Memorial Day 2021 Sales to Start Shopping Now

The Best Outdoor Deals at Macy's Memorial Day Sale

The Best Furniture Sales to Shop for Memorial Day 2021

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

Best Travel Gear Deals at Amazon

The Best Swimwear for Summer

The Best Outdoor Deals at Macy's Memorial Day Sale

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon