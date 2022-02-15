If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this winter or hit the slopes for spring break, REI's fully loaded sale section offers up to 65% off outdoor apparel, equipment and more, so you can save on all the gear you need for your upcoming adventures. Right now, you can also save up to 70% on all things outdoors at REI Outlet through Feb. 20.

Whether you're shopping for a toasty down jacket that'll keep you super warm during your next ski trip or need to suit up for a night of outdoor dining, there are plenty of deeply discounted winter options at REI. There's the heat-trapping Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket that maintains its warmth even when wet from snow. For pretty much all chilly conditions, The North Face's Powderflo Jacket is inspired by the classic Denali series, so it is both waterproof and breathable.

You can save on more brands including Mountain Hardwear, Arc'teryx, Columbia, adidas, and Burton. Below, shop ET's top picks for puffer jackets from REI.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Travel Gear Deals at Amazon

Everything You Need for Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon