REI Sale: Save Up to 50% on Outdoor Gear, Camping Gear and More at the REI Labor Day Sale
Outdoor company REI is having a big Labor Day sale.
This iconic outdoor brand has long been popular among outdoor enthusiasts, but indoor enthusiasts will be eager to shop these deals too. Save 50% on select styles at REI.com, including clothing, jackets, hiking boots, running shoes and a range of accessories. Camping and hiking gear -- are you going camping or backpacking soon? -- are also on sale, meaning you can save on durable items from Patagonia and North Face.
These offers are good through September 7 at REI's online store. No coupon code is needed, and shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.
Below, here are our top picks from the REI sale.
This ALPS Mountaineering Camp Creek 6 Person Tent is designed for maximum comfort. There are vertical walls, an outdoor awning and you are able to stand up in this tent. This tent is easy to put up and provides tons of ample room for your gear and cots.
The Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter is perfect for both the beach or camping in the mountains. This sun shelter is almost 50% off, while supplies last.
The REI Co-op Fanny Day Pack is an ingenious item. This is a fanny pack that turns into a backpack, if need be, by pulling the backpack out of the fanny packs top lid.
This The North Face Wasatch 40 Sleeping Bag is the perfect sleeping bag for your spring/summer/fall outdoor getaway.
This Caddis Rapid Shelter POP - 10' x 10' is a must have when you are at the beach or camping. This pop up is a bargain at under $90.
The REI Kingdom Cot 3 is fully padded with plenty of room and support for you to be as comfortable as possible while sleeping in the great outdoors.
The GoPro HERO8 Black Camera is the perfect camera to chronicle your action and adventure moments outdoors. This camera contains smooth stabilization and voice control so you can make the most of your time outdoors and have something to relive the memories once your trip is over.
This REI Co-op Camp X Chair is travel friendly with a carrying and and its lightweight features. You can get this camping chair in three colors: burgundy, taro leaf and asphalt.
This MPOWERD Luci Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Lantern harnesses the sun's energy to keep you lit up for 24 hours. Also, the inflatable design collapses down to only 1 inch so it is very portable and easy to pack.
Put this Petzl Tikkina Headlamp into your backpack to be able to illuminate the surroundings either on a hike or at your campsite.
Maybe the last thing you want to think about right now is a bulky winter jacket, but these sale prices might change your mind. This lightweight parka is as snug as a sleeping bag.
You can never own too much loungewear. This French terry cloth pullover is an easy add to your growing collection.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Camping Gear: Cooler, Tents, Backpacks, Apparel & More
The 30 Best Travel Gear Deals at the Amazon Sale
Backcountry Sale: Up to 50% off The North Face, Sorel, Marmot and More