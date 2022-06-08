REI Sale: Shop Deals up to 40% off Columbia, Patagonia, and More
This is the perfect time of the year to score massive deals on REI gear and outdoor clothing. Case in point, REI is having a huge sale, which has a ton of deals on top brands exclusively for co-op members as well as some deals for non-members.
The fully loaded sale offers up to 40% off select full-priced outdoor apparel, equipment and more. The members-only deal gives co-op members 20% off on one select full-priced item and an extra 20% off on one select REI Outlet item, so you can save on camping trip gear. To take part in the extra 20% promo with the REI sale, you need to be an REI co-op member — but it only takes a $30 one-time fee to become one for life. As an REI member, you can shop all the deals.
Once you become a full-fledged co-op member you get a ton of perks beyond the yearly REI Sale. The REI membership will give you free shipping, early access to quality gear and deals, savings on their bike shop service (and free flat cycle tire repair!) and more (like once-a-year in-store discounts on returned items in great condition).
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite sale items featured on the REI Sale all the way up to 6/23.
Best Deals on Beach Clothing
A bold, full-coverage one-piece. Best of all, it has pockets!
Swimming shorts sans the pesky mesh lining.
Best Deals on Travel Clothing
Bundle up for your mountain hikes with this sustainable jacket that's made from recycled polyester fleece.
This fluffy fleece vest helps block the wind, which is great for climbs at high altitudes.
This zip-up jacket is great for some coverage during those chilly summer nights around a bonfire.
Best Deals on Workout Clothing
This bra top duals as a sports bra and a cute athletic wear crop top.
Wear these as your new go-to loungewear pants or as joggers for your next hike.
Breathable leggings with pockets big enough to hold your phone.
Best Cycling Deals
Look good and stay safe during your next bike ride.
Bold colors make you easy to spot and keep you safe.
Upgrade your indoor bike routine with these top-rated shoes.
A cycling shirt that will keep you cool and visible.
Best Outdoor Gear Deals
You can't go on a camping trip without a camping tent and a couple of sleeping bags. Well, you could, but you're more clearly adventurous than us.
Refresh your old jacket with this functional and stylish Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket.
A Mountainsmith cooler is a road trip, boat trip and camping trip must.
You can't go wrong with an insulating and water-resistant puff jacket.
The many pockets in this 30 pack will help you stay organized on a hike or travel day.
A weather-resistant blanket is a necessity whether camping, traveling or trying to keep cozy indoors.
Staying comfortable on the trail (or your morning dog walks) is easy when you have the right layers.
Best Footwear Deals
La Sportiva shoes make the perfect summer footwear for trail trekking or just walking around your neighborhood.
Update your old running socks this season.
Perfect for air travel or a long day on your feet.
