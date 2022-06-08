Shopping

REI Sale: Shop Deals up to 40% off Columbia, Patagonia, and More

By ETonline Staff
REI Anniversary Sale
REI

This is the perfect time of the year to score massive deals on REI gear and outdoor clothing. Case in point, REI is having a huge sale, which has a ton of deals on top brands exclusively for co-op members as well as some deals for non-members. 

The fully loaded sale offers up to 40% off select full-priced outdoor apparel, equipment and more. The members-only deal gives co-op members 20% off on one select full-priced item and an extra 20% off on one select REI Outlet item, so you can save on camping trip gear. To take part in the extra 20% promo with the REI sale, you need to be an REI co-op member — but it only takes a $30 one-time fee to become one for life. As an REI member, you can shop all the deals.  

Shop REI Sale 

Once you become a full-fledged co-op member you get a ton of perks beyond the yearly REI Sale. The REI membership will give you free shipping, early access to quality gear and deals, savings on their bike shop service (and free flat cycle tire repair!) and more (like once-a-year in-store discounts on returned items in great condition).

Become an REI Member

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite sale items featured on the REI Sale all the way up to 6/23. 

Best Deals on Beach Clothing

Nani Swimwear High Tide One-Piece Swimsuit
Nani Swimwear High Tide One-Piece Swimsuit
REI
Nani Swimwear High Tide One-Piece Swimsuit

A bold, full-coverage one-piece. Best of all, it has pockets!

$85$60
The North Face Men's Class V Pull-On Shorts
The North Face Class V Pull-On Shorts - Men's
REI
The North Face Men's Class V Pull-On Shorts

Swimming shorts sans the pesky mesh lining.

$50$37

Best Deals on Travel Clothing

Patagonia Men's Snap Front Retro-X Jacket
Patagonia Snap Front Retro-X Jacket - Men's
REI
Patagonia Men's Snap Front Retro-X Jacket

Bundle up for your mountain hikes with this sustainable jacket that's made from recycled polyester fleece.

$169$130
Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece Vest
Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece Vest - Women's
REI
Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece Vest

This fluffy fleece vest helps block the wind, which is great for climbs at high altitudes. 

$99$59
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket - Women's
REI
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

This zip-up jacket is great for some coverage during those chilly summer nights around a bonfire. 

$139$105

Best Deals on Workout Clothing

REI Co-op Take Your Time Bra Top
REI Co-op Take Your Time Bra Top
REI
REI Co-op Take Your Time Bra Top

This bra top duals as a sports bra and a cute athletic wear crop top.

$45$33
prAna Summit Jogger Pants
prAna Summit Jogger Pants
REI
prAna Summit Jogger Pants

Wear these as your new go-to loungewear pants or as joggers for your next hike.

$89$67
REI Co-op Take Your Time 7/8 Leggings
REI Co-op Take Your Time 7/8 Leggings - Women's
REI
REI Co-op Take Your Time 7/8 Leggings

Breathable leggings with pockets big enough to hold your phone.

$70$49

Best Cycling Deals

Smith Engage MIPS Bike Helmet
Smith Engage MIPS Bike Helmet
REI
Smith Engage MIPS Bike Helmet

Look good and stay safe during your next bike ride.

$80$60
Pearl iZUMi Quest Barrier Convertible Cycling Jacket
PEARL iZUMi Quest Barrier Convertible Cycling Jacket - Women's
REI
Pearl iZUMi Quest Barrier Convertible Cycling Jacket

Bold colors make you easy to spot and keep you safe.

$130$97
Tiem Slipstream Indoor Bike Shoes
Tiem Slipstream Indoor Bike Shoes
REI
Tiem Slipstream Indoor Bike Shoes

Upgrade your indoor bike routine with these top-rated shoes.

$135$108 WITH MEMBERSHIP & COUPON
Pearl iZUMi Men's Rove Tech Henley Cycling Jersey
PEARL iZUMi Rove Tech Henley Cycling Jersey - Men's
REI
Pearl iZUMi Men's Rove Tech Henley Cycling Jersey

A cycling shirt that will keep you cool and visible.

$45$34

Best Outdoor Gear Deals

Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle
Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle
REI
Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle

You can't go on a camping trip without a camping tent and a couple of sleeping bags. Well, you could, but you're more clearly adventurous than us.

$250$200
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's
REI
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

Refresh your old jacket with this functional and stylish Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket.

$199$119
Mountainsmith The Cooloir 6 Cooler
Mountainsmith The Cooloir 6 Cooler
REI
Mountainsmith The Cooloir 6 Cooler

A Mountainsmith cooler is a road trip, boat trip and camping trip must.

$60$45
Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Men's
REI
Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Jacket

You can't go wrong with an insulating and water-resistant puff jacket.

$199$149
Marmot Tool Box 30 Pack
Marmot Tool Box 30 Pack
REI
Marmot Tool Box 30 Pack

The many pockets in this 30 pack will help you stay organized on a hike or travel day.

$129$83
ALPS Mountaineering Wavelength Blanket
ALPS Mountaineering Wavelength Blanket - Double
REI
ALPS Mountaineering Wavelength Blanket

A weather-resistant blanket is a necessity whether camping, traveling or trying to keep cozy indoors.

$120$74
Adidas Terrex Multi Primegreen Hybrid Insulated Jacket
adidas Terrex Multi Primegreen Hybrid Insulated Jacket
REI
Adidas Terrex Multi Primegreen Hybrid Insulated Jacket

Staying comfortable on the trail (or your morning dog walks) is easy when you have the right layers. 

$120$90

Best Footwear Deals

La Sportiva TX Guide Approach Shoes
La Sportiva TX Guide Approach Shoes
REI
La Sportiva TX Guide Approach Shoes

La Sportiva shoes make the perfect summer footwear for trail trekking or just walking around your neighborhood. 

$159$111
Thorlo Men's Running Moderate Cushion Low Socks
Thorlo Men's Running Moderate Cushion Low Socks
REI
Thorlo Men's Running Moderate Cushion Low Socks

Update your old running socks this season. 

$15$11
Sockwell Pulse Firm Compression Socks
Sockwell Pulse Firm Compression Socks - Women's
REI
Sockwell Pulse Firm Compression Socks

Perfect for air travel or a long day on your feet.

$30$22

