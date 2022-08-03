This is the perfect time of the year to score massive deals on REI gear and outdoor clothing. Case in point, REI is having a huge sale, which has a ton of deals on top brands exclusively for co-op members as well as some deals for non-members.

The fully loaded sale offers up to 50% off select full-priced outdoor apparel, equipment and more. The members-only deal gives co-op members 20% off on one select full-priced item and an extra 20% off on one select REI Outlet item, so you can save on camping trip gear. To take part in the extra 20% promo with the REI sale, you need to be an REI co-op member — but it only takes a $30 one-time fee to become one for life. As an REI member, you can shop all the deals.

Once you become a full-fledged co-op member you get a ton of perks beyond the yearly REI Sale. The REI membership will give you free shipping, early access to quality gear and deals, savings on their bike shop service (and free flat cycle tire repair!) and more (like once-a-year in-store discounts on returned items in great condition).

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite sale items featured on the REI Sale.

Best Deals on Beach Clothing

Best Deals on Travel Clothing

Best Deals on Workout Clothing

Best Cycling Deals

Best Outdoor Gear Deals

Best Footwear Deals

